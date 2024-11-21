Kazakh Government to allocate KZT 10 bln to buy grain from farmers

Images | primeminister.kz

In Astana, within the framework of the work of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors, chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a number of meetings with participants of the meeting at the government level. They discussed issues of co-operation in the implementation of joint investment projects, cooperation in the oil and gas industry and energy sector, primeminister.kz reports.





At the meeting of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso considered the prospects of the EBRD's participation in major infrastructure projects, including within the framework of the National Infrastructure Plan until 2029. In total, with the participation of the EBRD in Kazakhstan successfully implemented more than 300 projects worth more than $ 11 billion, one of the largest is BAKAD. Attention is paid to co-operation in the field of SME support and implementation of PPP projects. In this area, the EBRD is financing the construction of a 630-bed multi-profile hospital in Kokshetau.





The Government is currently working on the preparation of a pool of large-scale turnkey PPP projects with the involvement of international financial institutions. In addition, the issues of decarbonisation of the economy and joint implementation of projects in the transport and logistics sector, including those aimed at the development of the Middle Corridor, etc. were considered.





During the collective meeting with the representatives of the world's leading energy corporations, topical issues of co-operation in the oil and gas sector were considered. The meeting was attended by the Executive Vice President of Shell Plc. Peter Costello, Senior Vice President for Conventional and Heavy Oil Production at ExxonMobil John Whelan, Senior Vice President for Asia-Pacific at TotalEnergies Exploration&Production Charles Fernandez, Director for Exploration and Production of Natural Resources at Eni S.p.A Luca Vignati.





The companies are part of the NCOC consortium involved in the development of the Kashagan field, the country's largest offshore oil and gas project. Representatives of oil and gas companies noted the wide opportunities for the implementation of investment projects and emphasised the commitment to further expansion of long-term cooperation in the oil and gas sector. The Government of Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness for an open and constructive dialogue in addressing all open issues. Following the discussion, the participants of the meeting emphasised the importance of timely implementation of further stages of field development (2A and 2B).