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Kazakhstan ratifies allied relations treaty with Tajikistan
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The President received Zhang Qihai, Chairman of Xinjiang Lihua Co., Ltd
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Kazakhstan names new Head of Presidential Administration
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Tokayev briefed on preparations for Supreme Eurasian Economic Council's meeting in Astana
The document will define the main areas of cooperation among the member states of the integration bloc on the development of artificial intelligence technologies across the sectors of economy," the President’s press service stated.
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Government Reserves Allocate 25 Billion Tenge for Heating Season Preparation
These facts confirm a sufficiently high level of preparation for the past winter. In his Address to the Nation, the Head of State set the task of modernizing energy infrastructure and utilities. Under the program ‘Tariff in Exchange for Investments’, almost 384 billion tenge has been allocated this year for the repair and modernization of power plants, which is 9% more than last year. The implementation of the National Project for the Modernization of the Country’s Energy Infrastructure is in the active phase. This year alone, it is planned to modernize 130 km of heat networks and 10,500 km of power supply networks. The implementation of these measures will reduce the wear rate of these networks to 48% and 62%, respectively," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
There should be no unnecessary bureaucracy here. Repair works on heat supply facilities must be completed no later than the end of August. The Ministry of Industry and Construction and regional akimats must ensure full readiness of education and healthcare facilities by September 1. For northern, central, and eastern regions, all engineering infrastructure and housing and utilities facilities must be fully prepared for launch by September 15, and in other regions - by October 15. I instruct the akims to personally control the situation with regular visits to the sites," the Prime Minister emphasized.
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Presight CEO awarded with Dostyk Order for contribution to Kazakhstan's Smart City project
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President Tokayev says GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus set to cement Almaty’s role as IT- hub
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Tokayev holds II meeting of AI Development Council
Artificial intelligence is becoming the backbone of the new global economy, while big data is a critically important resource. In this regard, Kazakhstan views the development of artificial intelligence as a key strategic priority. Our goal is to transform Kazakhstan into a modern digital state. We have created the necessary institutional infrastructure, and now we must ensure the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy," the President stated.
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Michael Daniel to head Kazakh Aviation Administration
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