Majilis passes three-year republican budget for the years 2026-2028

Tell a friend

At the Government session, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev presented a report on the current results and plans for the development of communications and the country’s digital infrastructure, primeminister.kz reports.





The head of the agency emphasized that the development of the telecommunications sector is one of the key factors in digital transformation. He noted that the main goal of the ministry is to eliminate digital inequality and ensure equal access for citizens to all the benefits of digitalization.





Over the past three years, more than 1 trillion tenge has been invested in the sector. Today, the country has over 20 million mobile and 3.7 million fixed subscribers, and the average Internet speed has reached 94 Mbps.





According to him, the development of the industry is being carried out within the framework of the national project "Affordable Internet" (2024-2027). By the end of 2027, it is planned to provide 100% Internet coverage of the population, achieve speeds above 100 Mbps, and extend fiber-optic lines to 90% of rural settlements.





The minister noted that out of 6,179 villages, 2,606 are already connected to main fiber-optic lines, and 84% are provided with mobile Internet.





By the end of 2026, it is planned to connect more than 3,000 additional villages to main fiber-optic lines. As a result, by the end of 2027, local fiber-optic networks to households will be available in 4,786 villages. These measures will ensure that more than 90% of villages are provided with high-speed Internet via wired technologies. The total amount of investment by the end of 2027 will amount to 323 billion tenge," Zhaslan Madiyev said.





By 2027, 4G coverage will reach 92% of settlements, and a 5G network will be deployed in 20 cities. In addition, it is planned to cover 40,000 km of highways with 4G connectivity. For 504 remote villages, satellite Internet will be connected by the end of 2025.





The head of the agency noted the strategic role of Kazakhstan in international traffic transit. He reported that, following the President’s instructions, projects such as the Caspian Sea undersea fiber-optic line and the hypermagistral are being implemented, which will increase the country’s share in international transit from 1.5% to 5% by 2027. To establish the country as a regional IT hub by 2030, it is planned to increase the number of IT racks from 4,000 to 20,000 and build at least nine Tier III-IV data centers.





The report highlighted that, following the Head of State’s instruction, the National Supercomputer Center "alem.cloud" has already been launched this year. Also, according to the minister, the "Al-Farabium" cluster was launched in October.





In the area of fraud prevention, the deputy prime minister reported that new requirements for operators (including biometrics) have made it possible to block more than 30 million suspicious calls since the beginning of 2024.