Ministry of Industry and Construction: Education, health care and residential buildings 100% ready for heating season

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the beginning of the heating season in Kazakhstan. Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev made a report on the readiness of engineering networks and autonomous heat sources, primeminister.kz reports.





According to him, this year for the modernisation of 161 km of heat networks only from the republican budget provides 93 billion tenge. At the expense of targeted transfers for the modernisation of 104 km of heat networks allocated 69 billion tenge, from the reserve of the Government for the reconstruction of 57 km of heat networks allocated about 24 billion tenge.





Also, at the expense of investment programmes of subjects of natural monopolies planned to reconstruct 69 km of heating networks for a total of 17 billion tenge.





Today, according to the Minister of Industry and Construction, the local executive bodies, according to the financing plan, 72 billion tenge or 78% of 93 billion tenge has been transferred. On 64 projects of heat supply 159 kilometres have been laid:





135 kilometres have been laid under 54 projects, and the work has been fully completed to date;

24 kilometres have been laid in 10 projects, and the work is at the stage of completion.





At the same time, planned repair works on engineering infrastructure are being carried out in the regions. On the whole, 541 kilometres of heating networks are planned to be repaired in the republic. Repaired to date 536 km, or 99% of the plan.





On water supply networks 1,025 kilometres or 90% have been repaired, and 159 kilometres or 98% of the plan have been repaired. In addition, more than 12,000 autonomous boiler houses have been prepared for the start of the heating season in the republic. At the moment 93 per cent of coal, 99 per cent of fuel oil and 90 per cent of diesel fuel have been procured from the plan. The readiness of educational, health care facilities and residential buildings is 100%," the Minister said.





At the same time, in the current heating period, the need for coal is 8.2 million tonnes. Currently, about 3 million tonnes have been supplied. Fulfilment of the annual plan is 37.1%. For comparison: for the same period of 2023, the performance was 35.1%. As of today, there are fuel reserves at the country's coal dead ends in the amount of 577,000 tonnes of coal of various grades, which is 100,000 tonnes more than a year earlier.





The heating season has started in the northern, central and eastern regions and the population is actively buying coal. For the southern and south-eastern regions it is still relevant to conduct an information campaign on the advance purchase of coal by the population," Kanat Sharlapayev noted.





In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Construction is monitoring the supply of coal in the regions. KTZ and coal mining companies, according to K. Sharlapaev, are ready to supply the necessary amount of coal to the regions according to plans.





In addition, measures have been taken to ban the export of coal from the country. By the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan the corresponding licence for coal export is provided. In order to contain prices and exclude intermediaries, work is being done on the gradual withdrawal of coal sales to the stock exchange.





The Minister noted that in all regions the heating season starts according to schedule and the remaining work will be completed before the start of the heating season. The issue of supplying coal to the population is under constant control of the department.