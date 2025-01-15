New Ambassador of Austria Presented Copies of Credentials

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrea Bacher, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting the parties discussed the Kazakh-Austrian cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres, reviewed the results of bilateral interaction in 2024 and the schedule of upcoming events.





Welcoming the regular political dialogue at the highest and high level, the sides deliberated on the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen in 2022 and a series of talks between the Kazakh and Austrian foreign ministers last year.





The Deputy Minister noted the Kazakh side’s commitment to the comprehensive strengthening of the relationship with Austria and the interest in broadening mutually beneficial trade and investment partnership.





He further noted that the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Environmental, Industrial, Technical, and Technological Cooperation (IGC) and the Business Council play a central role in enhancing bilateral cooperation and identifying new prospective areas of engagement.





As the IGC co-chair, Deputy Minister Vassilenko confirmed the interest in hosting the next session of the commission in Astana this spring and pointed out the favorable environment in Kazakhstan for Austrian companies, investors and financial institutions as well as opportunities to participate in various projects with foreign investments and technologies, including the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).





The parties also focused on issues of the broadening of the legal framework of the bilateral cooperation.





In conclusion, the Deputy Minister wished the new Austrian Ambassador every success in her mission in Kazakhstan.





For reference: In 2023, the Kazakh-Austrian trade reached 332.6 million US dollars (exports - 9.7 million, imports - 322.9 million); during January - November 2024 - 257.4 million US dollars (exports - 4.1 million, imports - 253.3 million). The gross inflow of investment from Austria to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to over 3 billion dollars. There are more than 180 enterprises with the participation of Austrian capital registered in Kazakhstan.