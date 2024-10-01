23.09.2024, 16:33 3586

Olzhas Bektenov discusses agribusiness measures to support the agricultural sector within President's Address as well as harvesting campaign progress with representatives of agribusinesses

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held an extended meeting with representatives of domestic agribusinesses, which discussed issues of support for the agricultural sector and the progress of the harvesting campaign. Considered measures to achieve the goals outlined by the Head of State in the Address to the Nation "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, social optimism", primeminister.kz reports.

During the meeting considered approaches to long-term state support of the subjects of agro-industrial complex.

In his Address to the people of Kazakhstan, the Head of State placed special emphasis on business development and measures to support it. Sustainable development of agro-industrial complex is the guarantee of our food security, and therefore the Government will continue to support agriculture, which employs more than 1 million of our citizens," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.


The Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, Akims of Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions reported on the implementation of measures of state support of agro-industrial complex.

On the instructions of the President this year the Government has created all necessary conditions for the successful conduct of spring field and harvesting works. For the first time the volume of preferential financing of the industry has increased more than 3 times and reached a record 580 billion tenge. These funds were allocated to agrarians for direct lending, interest rate reduction and forward purchase. Interest rate cheapening was carried out at the stage of attracting commercial funds by Baiterek Holding. Next year, a similar mechanism will be launched for financing of processing enterprises. In general, the government provides comprehensive assistance to agribusiness at all stages from the purchase of seeds and fertilisers to export support.

The President has set a task to increase the volume of financing for agribusinesses by switching from direct subsidies to affordable lending. From 2025, agrarians will be able to directly receive cheaper loans from financial institutions. Issues of subsidising will be fully entrusted to the Ministry of Agriculture. Thus, the farmer will be freed from unnecessary red tape in processing subsidies.

This year, a record volume of preferential lending has been achieved. From next year, the volume of financing of the industry is planned to increase and reach 700 billion tenge. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the first money of the next year should reach farmers in December this year.

Special attention was paid to the issue of preferential financing for the purchase of agricultural machinery. This year the Government has significantly increased the amount of allocated funds, which allowed more than 2,000 agricultural producers to renew the existing fleet. The country's agrarians purchased about 20 thousand units of agricultural machinery, the level of renewal was 5%. This indicator is planned to reach 5.5 per cent by the end of this year and 6.5 per cent next year. At the same time, taking into account the needs of the domestic market, instructed to ensure the increase in capacity of Kazakh enterprises for the production of agricultural machinery.

In March this year, the country introduced a mechanism of advance subsidies for the purchase of domestic fertilisers. Thanks to significant government support of spring field and harvesting operations, 1.2 million tonnes of fertilisers have been applied to the soil to date, which exceeds the level of last year by 2 times. Taking into account the Head of State's instruction to reduce degradation of agricultural land, akimats need to increase the volume of fertiliser application to 1.9 million tonnes in 2025.

When considering the development of domestic seed production, the importance of reducing the use of imported seed materials in crop production, especially for vegetable, fruit and melon crops, was noted. The Ministry of Agriculture was instructed to deal with this issue, qualitatively developing the system of breeding and seed production. The need to revise the subsidy mechanism in favour of domestic seed producers was also outlined.

The attention of the meeting participants was focused on the marketing of products through processing and export. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, this year's grain harvest is expected to be at least 20 million tonnes. The Ministry of Trade and Atameken Chamber were instructed to expand priority markets for export of agricultural products, not limiting themselves to the traditional ones, such as Central Asia, China, Afghanistan and Iran, but also to work out new directions - EU countries, North Africa, South-East Asia and others. In turn, the Ministry of Transport and KTZ should provide an effective mechanism to support the transport of exported agricultural products.

Prime Minister emphasised the importance of self-sufficiency of the country in food products. The state is taking all necessary measures to create favourable conditions and comprehensive support for the agricultural sector. At the same time, open and transparent work is expected on the part of business. In order to prevent inefficient use of funds allocated by the state, a large-scale agricultural census will be conducted in Kazakhstan in 2025, which will allow to update data on land and crop areas, animal population, agricultural machinery and infrastructure.

The President's Address sets specific tasks for the development of agriculture, increasing productivity and year-round employment of the rural population, ensuring effective and transparent financing of the industry. This work should be carried out in close co-operation between the state and business. Only in this way we will achieve significant results," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.


During the discussion, domestic agribusinessmen voiced their proposals for further development of the industry, and also raised a number of topical issues.

I would like to note the tremendous work done this year to increase the financing of the agro-industrial complex industry. Agrarians have felt this support. Preferential loans allowed to work as it is necessary, and not on what was enough money. Quality seeds, fuel and lubricants, fertilisers were purchased in a timely manner. Applying correctly all agro-technologies and with such support from the state, we have no right to get bad harvests. Here we should talk about livestock farming: yes, it is a painstaking labour-intensive process, but in livestock farming people are busy all year round. Farms as a whole should be diversified, engaged not only in crop production, but also increase the number of livestock. Then we will not need any export quotas, we will be free to trade and conquer markets. Many of the participants in today's meeting do not keep cattle. Colleagues, we need to get involved, I urge everyone to do so," Gennady Zenchenko, Chairman of the Public Council on the development of agro-industrial complex, founder of the company "Zenchenko and K", spoke on behalf of the farming community.


The entrepreneur also raised the issues of development of domestic science in the field of crop production, veterinary medicine, and noted the importance of training professional staff.

Director of "Tan LTD" LLP of Kyzylorda region Imamzada Shagirtayev reported that as a result of intergovernmental agreements reached with neighbouring countries, the agrarians of the region were provided with irrigation water this year. This year the company planted more than 2 thousand hectares of areas with agricultural crops, of which about 1.5 thousand hectares were allocated for rice. Laser planning of rice fields was carried out, which allowed to ensure 30% saving of irrigation water. As of today, over 50% of the crop has been harvested. The entrepreneur made a proposal to consider the possibility of developing additional support measures for farmers to introduce water-saving technologies.

Alexander Khilnichenko, head of the limited partnership "Khilnichenko and K" from Zhetisu region, also spoke: "A vivid example of the effectiveness of state support is the sugar industry in our region. Literally within a year there are results: sugar beet crops have doubled from 7 thousand hectares in 2023 to 13.7 thousand hectares in 2024; a record harvest of 600 thousand tonnes has been obtained for the last decade. All this is the result of compliance with agro-technologies: we worked with quality seeds, used fertilisers, and carried out timely treatment, thanks to which high yields were ensured. Sugar beet producers are ready to further increase their productivity. In 2024, our own sugar production will grow 2-fold, reaching 22% of the country's demand. I would like to note that an important step was the increase in the amount of subsidies for sugar beet production as a priority crop from 15,000 to 25,000 tenge per tonne processed".

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, farmers in Zhambyl region and Zhetisu are expecting a high sugar beet harvest this year, thanks to measures taken to introduce agro-technologies and the results of ongoing diversification. Regarding the sale of sugar beet it is noted that 450 thousand tonnes from Zhambyl region will be processed at Merken sugar factory, the remaining 100-150 thousand tonnes will be processed at Aksu sugar factory located in Zhetisu region. In turn, the processing of the harvest will produce 120,000 tonnes of sugar, which will significantly increase the country's self-sufficiency in sugar.

Armat Bisenov, Chairman of Farmers' AgroCentre, which includes more than 60 advanced farms of West Kazakhstan region, head of AgroService-Batys Company, spoke on behalf of young farmers of the country. He noted the importance of the introduction of the programme "KenDala-2", which allowed to multiply the coverage of commodity producers with preferential lending and comply with agro-technologies.

Agrarians from a number of regions made proposals in the videoconference mode. General Director of "Experimental Farm of Oilseeds" Farid Abitaev (East Kazakhstan region), head of the agricultural production cooperative "Zhetysu" Isagulov Zhanat (Almaty region), LLP "Tulpar LTD" Valery Goloukhov raised the issues of use of mineral fertilizers, pricing of agricultural products, as well as on the mechanisms of preferential lending under the programme for the construction of dairy farms.

Raimbek Batalov, Chairman of the Presidium of Atameken NCE, also voiced a number of topical issues, including the importance of digitalisation of the agro-industrial complex.

In addition, the issues on the current agenda the progress of the harvesting campaign were considered. The total harvesting area of agricultural crops in the country this year is 23.3 million hectares. As of today, 11.3 million hectares of grain and leguminous crops have been harvested, or 67.9% (last year the similar indicator for the period was 42.8%). With an average yield of 14.7 c/ha, 16.7 million tonnes of grain have been harvested, which indicates the correct application of agro-technologies. The share of elite seeds increased from 7.1 to 9%.

Prime Minister stressed that the issue of preserving the new harvest and improving the quality of bread is important. The total storage capacity of grain in the republic is 30 million tonnes. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, this amount of capacity is sufficient for the planned harvest, taking into account the carryover residues of previous years. Bread receiving enterprises have received 2.5 million tonnes of grain, including 1.8 million tonnes of wheat. The work on moving and selling grain to free elevators to receive the new harvest is being carried out. Thus, in August and 15 days of September of this year Prodkorporatsiya and KTZ transported 1.2 million tonnes of grain cargo, of which 1 million tonnes were exported. Part of the grain is exported to Uzbekistan and China, while the remaining volumes are sent for domestic needs. In September, KTZ increased the plan to 1.9 million tonnes to ensure transportation of grain of the new harvest. The return of Kazakhstani grain to its traditional market - Iran - is noted.

This year, farmers are provided with a sufficient amount of discounted fuel and fertilisers for quality agricultural work. The regions have already shipped 226.2 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel, or 64% of the plan. The work in this direction continues. The Ministry of Energy has additionally allocated 67.7 thousand tonnes of diesel fuel for the drying of grain and oilseed crops.

Head of the Government outlined the key priority of the current work - to complete the harvesting campaign in optimal terms, to preserve the harvested crops and to ensure the sale of products. Here the importance of coordinated work of all interested state bodies and organisations was noted.

Following the results of the meeting Prime Minister instructed state bodies to ensure quality completion of the harvesting campaign in the country, as well as to work out all the proposals of business.
 

25.09.2024, 21:39 35586

Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat

On the eve of the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the handover of the necessary documents for the registration and publication of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the Demarcation of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border in the UN Secretariat took place in accordance with Article 102 of the UN Charter, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The Treaty was signed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on 22 December 2022, during the state visit of Kazakhstan’s President to Tashkent and entered into force on 4 July 2023.

This document is the result of many years of joint work for the international legal formalization of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan state border.

During their meeting which took place on 25 September 2024 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the heads of the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan noted that the registration of the Treaty on the Demarcation of the State Border in the UN Secretariat is an unprecedented experience for countries of the Central Asian region in regards to documents of this nature.

The historical significance of the Treaty was underlined, and it was noted that this event is yet another confirmation of the two countries’ commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and eternal friendship, to the spirit of allied relations, as well as their readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of shared prosperity, and also contributes to the further strengthening of security and stability in Central Asia.
 

25.09.2024, 20:19 35411

Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau

Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau
As part of a working trip to the Mangystau region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the solution of infrastructure problems and attraction of private investment in the economy on the example of the Mangystau nuclear power plant, Caspiy desalination plant and KazAzot enterprise, primeminister.kz reports.

The relevant instructions were given by the President in his Address to the Nation "Fair Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Public Optimism".

In Aktau, the head of the Government familiarised himself with the progress of repair work at MAEK, which is included in the list of 19 energy sources of the red risk zone. The Head of State instructed to complete their modernisation as a priority.

The energy equipment at MAEK, which meets the needs of the region's industry and population in electricity and heat, is 79% worn out. Last year, 4.9 billion tenge was allocated from the Government reserve to carry out repair work. This year 5 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget. MAEK includes 3 power stations, distillate and industrial heat and water supply plant, repair plant, workshops and reactor plant. More than 3.5 thousand people work at the enterprise.

K. Urakov, General Director of MAEK LLP, reported on completion of overhaul of two boilers and one turbine by the end of September this year. At the same time, with the current MAEK capacity of 500 Gcal, the heat deficit in Mangystau region is 245 Gcal.

Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Akimat of the region and the management of the enterprise to complete the planned work in time and ensure full readiness of the enterprise, engineering infrastructure and in general housing and utilities facilities of the region for the upcoming heating season. At the same time, it was noted that the industrial development of the region and the launch of promising industries will require additional energy capacity.

As you know, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation noted the country's need for reliable sources of energy. Providing Kazakhstanis with a stable energy supply is a priority in the Government's work. Technological disruptions at enterprises should not affect the population. Therefore, in parallel with the ongoing work to modernise worn-out facilities, we need to develop alternative sustainable sources of heat and electricity. Not only the state of our economy, but first of all the quality of life of people depends on it," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.


A national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan will be held on 6 October. If supported by the people, the development of nuclear power will provide the country with a reliable energy supply, create additional opportunities for the development of related industries and productive employment.

During the trip Prime Minister familiarised himself with the activities of KazAzot JSC. Export-oriented enterprise is the only producer of ammonia and ammonium nitrate in Kazakhstan. It is planned to build an ammonia and urea complex, where mineral fertilisers for agriculture and chemicals for the mining sector will be produced. The project will have a positive impact on the development of the agricultural sector by covering the need for quality domestic fertilisers and generally strengthening the country's food security.

In Aktau, Olzhas Bektenov also familiarised himself with the modernisation of the Caspian desalination plant, which provides drinking water to more than 200,000 people. Today there is still a deficit of drinking water in the region. Expansion of Caspiy desalination plant will increase the capacity of the enterprise by 2 times up to 40 thousand m3, which will increase the level of supply of drinking water to residents. An additional 5.1 billion tenge has been allocated from the Government's reserve for the implementation of the project. At the moment, the works are 95% complete: pipelines of sea water and finished products, buildings of water treatment shop, pumping station of desalinated water, tanks of various volumes and purposes have been constructed; a cable line has been laid.

The issue of providing the population with quality drinking water is under special control of the Head of State. Given the importance of the project on modernisation of desalination plant for consumers of Aktau, Munaila and Karakiyan regions, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the Akimat of Mangystau region to ensure timely modernisation and commissioning by the end of this year.

In general, to gradually solve the problem of drinking water deficit in Mangystau region, 9 desalination plants and installations with a capacity of 140.5 thousand m3 of water per day are under construction. The management of the region has been instructed to take necessary measures for comprehensive support of these projects.

According to the Akimat of Mangystau region, for 8 months of this year in the region provided growth in the manufacturing industry by 7.1%, the total output in this sector reached 174.3 billion tenge. In trade growth was 4.3%, the volume - 487.5 billion tenge. Since the beginning of the year, 22.7 thousand jobs have been created. By the end of the year it is planned to bring this figure to 34.9 thousand jobs. Since the beginning of the year in the region commissioned 560.7 thousand m2 of housing.
 

25.09.2024, 18:14 35576

Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli

Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with transport, logistics and tourism potential of the region within the framework of his working trip to Mangystau region. The seaports of Aktau, Kuryk were visited, as well as prospects for the development of the resort area of Kenderli were considered, primeminister.kz reports.

During the visit to Kuryk sea port Prime Minister was informed that since the beginning of the year the volume of cargo transshipment has exceeded 1.5 million tonnes, by the end of the year the volume will be brought to 2.2 million tonnes. This year it is also planned to complete dredging works and launch a grain terminal. Work is underway to create a logistics cluster and renew the ferry fleet. Overall, the prospective design capacity is 6 million tonnes of cargo per year. The year-round seaport of Kuryk is capable of receiving road and railway ferries, and there are 4 specialised berths for this purpose.

Here Olzhas Bektenov was also presented a Kazakh-German investment project for the production of ‘green hydrogen’ used in energy, oil refining, chemical industry and others. The capacity of the enterprise will be 2 million tonnes of products. The investment amount is more than €50bn. The project will involve the construction and operation of a 40 GW desalination plant and a 40 GW renewable energy station. The project will create 1.8 thousand jobs.

Head of the Government familiarised himself with the capacities of Aktau Commercial Sea Port. The facility plays a key role in the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route. By its technical parameters and built business processes the port meets modern international standards. The technical equipment allows handling a wide range of cargoes. As of today, the throughput capacity of the facility is over 11 million tonnes. There are three oil and three dry cargo berths, a grain terminal with an annual throughput capacity of 800,000 tonnes of agricultural products, and a ferry complex. For 8 months of this year, the volume of cargo transshipment through the port exceeded 3 million tonnes, the main destinations being Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, and others.

Here was also reported on plans to build a container hub on the basis of the port of Aktau. One of the largest port companies in China is involved as an investor Lianyungang Port Group LLC. It is expected that the investment project will contribute to medium- and long-term planning of transportations and create favourable conditions for cargo delivery.

Prime Minister noted the strategic importance of Mangystau region, located at the junction of international transport corridors.

The Head of State has set a strategic task for the Government - to transform our ports, turning them into one of the leading hubs of the Caspian Sea. Kazakhstan's geographical location is our advantage, which should be fully utilised. The Mangystau region has a strong transit, logistics, infrastructure and service potential that should be developed. Therefore, it is especially important to implement new projects that will expand the domestic maritime transport and logistics cluster," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.


Special attention during the working visit to the region is paid to the execution of the instructions of the Head of State, given at the meeting on the development of tourism in June this year. According to the Akimat of Mangystau region, this year the region was visited by almost 215 thousand holidaymakers, the growth compared to the same period last year was 9.5%. The volume of services rendered in the industry reached 6.5 billion tenge. For 2 years in the region 4 large investment projects on construction of hotels and recreation centres have been implemented. In 2025-2027 it is planned to launch 12 more with the creation of more than 500 jobs in the tourism sector.

One of the visiting cards of Mangystau region is Kenderli resort zone. Olzhas Bektenov was reported on plans to implement key infrastructure projects aimed at increasing tourist flow. Among them are the construction of an international airport, a water-preserving plant with a capacity of 50 thousand m3 per day, etc. At the same time, the road "Zhanaozen-Kenderli-Gr.Turkmenistan" with a total length of 156 kilometres will be covered by medium repair.

Tourism in Mangystau region has great prospects for further growth. For this purpose, the region has the sea, amazing landscapes, historical and sacred monuments. For a qualitative leap it is necessary to develop infrastructure, attract investments and build new facilities. I instruct the relevant ministries and Akimat to keep all these issues under special control," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.

 

25.09.2024, 14:10 35746

Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of President's instructions on Zhanaozen development and gets acquainted with gas processing plant construction

Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of President's instructions on Zhanaozen development and gets acquainted with gas processing plant construction
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a working trip to the Mangystau region familiarised himself with the measures taken on socio-economic development of the single-industry town of Zhanaozen within the framework of the tasks set by the Head of State in the Address to the Nation "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, social optimism", primeminister.kz reports.

In particular, the pace of modernisation of infrastructure, improving the quality of education, providing employment and other important areas have been checked.

The Head of Government familiarised himself with the plans to diversify the economy of the single-industry town with a focus on opening new industries. More than 150 thousand people live in Zhanaozen. According to forecasts, by 2035 the population will exceed 200 thousand inhabitants. Taking into account the expected growth, the importance of providing employment for the townspeople was emphasised, including through strengthening measures to support business initiatives of the population.

Attention is paid to the development of housing and communal infrastructure. Olzhas Bektenov was informed that Zhanaozen and adjacent rural settlements are 100% provided with centralised water supply, household gas and electricity. An important project for the life support of the single-industry town is the modernisation of the water treatment plant, which supplies the residents with drinking water. In order to increase the facility's capacity, it is planned to build reservoirs for accumulating water reserves in the amount of 30,000 m3 in 2025.

The industrial development of the single-industry town and the launch of new production facilities require additional volumes of electricity. To cover the growing needs, NC KazMunayGas JSC and the Italian company ENI have launched an investment project to build a hybrid power plant with a total capacity of 247 MW. The project involves the use of combined generation of RES (solar and wind energy) and the construction of a gas-fired power plant.

Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the measures taken to provide residents with affordable and quality education. Thus, within the framework of the Comfortable School National Project a modern school for 1.2 thousand seats is planned to be commissioned in Zhanaozen by the end of this year. Next year it is planned to build two more comfortable schools. In addition, construction of the Bolashaq Sarayi Schoolchildren's Palace for 350 seats has begun for the comprehensive development of children and youth. The project implemented by Ozenmunaigas is one of the examples of social responsibility of business. The schoolchildren's palace is planned to be put into operation by next year.

Head of the Government was also reported on the progress of construction of a new gas processing plant in the city. The launch of the project will not only meet the needs of the population for additional volumes of gas, but most importantly will give impetus to further development of industry and creation of petrochemical products with high added value. The plant will have a production capacity of 900 billion m3 of associated petroleum and natural gas mixture, as well as 5 thousand tonnes of gas condensate per year. Construction work began in November 2023, with full completion of the two start-up complexes scheduled for early 2027.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the construction of the gas processing plant will have a wide multiplicative effect on the economic and social development of the region.

The Head of State in his Address to the Nation set a task: to provide new points of growth for the economy of single-industry towns. Special emphasis should be placed on social well-being and improving the quality of life of people. It is extremely important to support the comprehensive development of Zhanaozen as one of the largest single-industry towns in Kazakhstan. It is necessary to ensure quality and timely implementation of all social and infrastructure projects. Investments and creation of new jobs are important.


The construction of a new gas processing plant is also under special control. We have three gas processing plants, which the President has instructed to be built on time. These are Kashagan, Karachaganak and Zhanaozen. Everything must be of high quality. We will control," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
 

24.09.2024, 17:39 36071

President receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov

President receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the indicators of socio-economic development of the country, the progress of the harvesting campaign and preparation for the heating season, primeminister.kz reports.

As Olzhas Bektenov reported, economic growth for January-August was 3.7%. The largest increase was shown by the sectors of construction (8.8%), transport and warehousing (7.9%), communications (7.4%), trade (5.5%), manufacturing (4.9%).

In agriculture, the volume of concessional financing increased 3 times and reached 580 billion tenge. As of today, 70.2% of the country's area of grain and leguminous crops has been harvested and 17.2 million tonnes of grain has been threshed. Agrarians are provided with a sufficient amount of favourable fuel.

The Head of State was informed that all regions are preparing for the heating season. The readiness of social facilities has been ensured, and 98.3 per cent of residential buildings have been completed. The annual demand of power plants for coal is 60 million tonnes, the available stock meets the norm.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was acquainted with the progress of his instructions to eliminate the consequences of floods and measures to prevent floods next year. All the victims were provided with social support and compensation for damaged property. 5,767 housing units have been purchased and issued, 2,576 new houses have been built, and work is being completed on 104 objects in Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions. The plan of flood control measures is being implemented.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to further unlock the country's industrial potential and modernise the infrastructure.
 

24.09.2024, 16:29 36246

All necessary assistance to flood victims provided by Government - Kanat Bozumbayev

All necessary assistance to flood victims provided by Government - Kanat Bozumbayev
At the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Deputy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the ongoing work to provide assistance to those affected by floods, primeminister.kz reports.

Deputy Prime Minister noted that the flood of 2024 affected more than 120 thousand people. The state provides all necessary assistance to the victims by organising evacuation points for those left without housing, more than 34 thousand families received a lump-sum payment of 100 monthly installments for a total of 12.6 billion tenge. In addition, 150 monthly installments were paid to 21,880 families for a total of almost 10 billion tenge.

As compensation for property losses caused to small and medium-sized businesses as a result of floods, more than 10.2 billion tenge was paid on 615 approved applications.

The Rules on compensation for losses of small and medium-sized businesses will be extended until April 2025. In addition, about 3.15 billion tenge has been allocated to compensate the damage to the subjects of agro-industrial complex.

Kanat Bozumbayev also emphasised that the construction of housing for flood-affected families was carried out in an unprecedentedly short time. In 3.5-4 months, 2,576 houses were built according to standard designs and 5,767 houses and flats were bought on the secondary market. In addition, 9,156 dwellings were repaired.

This work has been fully completed in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. To date, 38 houses in Akmola region and 28 houses in West Kazakhstan region are being completed. The completion date is 1 October. In Syrym district of East Kazakstan region as a result of groundwater rise 38 adobe houses have fallen into disrepair. This fact was revealed at the end of August. In this regard, it was decided to additionally build houses for residents with completion date of 15 October," Kanat Bozumbayev informed.


Deputy Prime Minister stressed that akimats of these regions should complete construction within the specified timeframe and work on testing of heating systems in all built houses.

It is noted that in total as a result of flooding in Kazakhstan was flooded about 17.6 thousand houses and dacha buildings, which are the only housing of citizens. As a result of surveys 9,156 houses were subject to repair, 8,447 houses were recognised as emergency.

New housing for the victims was provided thanks to the financial support of major domestic entrepreneurs. About 260 billion tenge of sponsorship funds were attracted to provide assistance.

In this situation, business has shown great social responsibility, but in the future it is necessary to envisage new measures and mechanisms for reimbursement of costs to victims of emergencies. It is necessary to determine the irreducible balance of the reserve for emergencies of the republican and local budgets, as well as to determine the optimal models of compulsory property insurance against emergencies, and to start work on implementation in risky areas prone to natural disasters. In addition, it is necessary to introduce a mechanism of catastrophic bonds," Kanat Bozumbayev said.


Deputy Prime Minister also noted the need to create a permanent Republican operational headquarters and give it powers to make decisions during emergencies of regional and republican scale, including the restoration of damaged property, compensation for damages, involvement of forces of organisations.
 

24.09.2024, 15:17 36416

Flood forecasting and modelling system developed in Kazakhstan

The Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev reported at the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on measures to ensure prompt response in the flood response processes, primeminister.kz reports.

The Minister said that in order to ensure rapid response in the processes of floods liquidation Ministry has developed a special web resource qoldau.gov.kz, which was placed operational information on contact details of hotlines and addresses of humanitarian aid points, public headquarters and regional commissions.

Information was also published on the state support measures available to citizens, including types of compensation, procedures for obtaining it, and the procedure for restoring housing.

In order to simplify access to state support measures for the population, a service for submitting applications for compensation for material damage caused by floods has been developed in the eGov mobile application.

A similar service was developed for small and medium-sized businesses. This type of service has been implemented on the e-Government portal. Information videos on the procedure for submitting an application for compensation for property losses have been placed in the media.

To accelerate and promptly assist in the restoration of property in all regions, the State Corporation has established headquarters for immediate processing of requests in terms of restoration of title documents for immovable property," the Minister said.


Also, to ensure public monitoring of the quality of construction in conjunction with the Ministry of Industry in the regions where there was mass construction, CCTV cameras were installed and displayed on the portal qoldau.gov.kz in online mode.

In addition, to ensure transparency of information on the statuses of applications, the Ministry has developed a public search engine service on support measures for flood victims.

Access to this service has only an authorised user and data receives only specifically on the compensation assigned to him, based on IIN," Zhaslan Madiyev explained.


The Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry also said that Kazakhstan is developing a flood forecasting and modelling system.

Its first stage will consist of collecting historical and operational hydrometeorological data, exact coordinates of gauging stations, marks of gauges and others. As part of the second stage, integration with the global flood warning system GloFAS is planned.

The launch of the system in test mode is planned for this year," Zhaslan Madiyev said.


This information system will make it possible to forecast the flood situation to make strategic decisions. Thanks to it, it will be possible to see on a map the risk zones of potential flooding.
 

24.09.2024, 14:14 36631

Large-scale measures to strengthen emergency protection and modernisation of rescue services

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov reported on measures taken to strengthen emergency preparedness, primeminister.kz reports.

According to him, in the elimination of large-scale floods the Head of State instructed to prevent the death of citizens and ensure the safety of the population. The Ministry directed all forces and resources to the immediate evacuation of the population from emergency zones and rescue operations. Rescue operations were carried out in difficult weather conditions and in hard-to-reach places. There was an acute shortage of engineering equipment and transport aircraft in the disaster zones.

A large-scale transfer of forces and means by railway echelons and aircraft of the power block was carried out. Due to the overflow of rivers in Aktobe, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions it was necessary to install pontoon bridges of the Ministry of Defence. This allowed for the evacuation of the population, as well as the delivery of food and medicine.

Thanks to ordinary soldiers and rescuers who selflessly fought against the elements around the clock, the deaths of citizens were prevented and more than 500 settlements were protected from flooding. Analysing the consequences of floods, the Ministry is carrying out a set of measures," Chingis Arinov reported.


The provision of uniforms and special equipment for rescuers has been revised. The purchased uniforms are of high quality and convenient for performing tasks. Quality special motor and engineering vehicles, including swimming vehicles, aeroplanes and helicopters are also being purchased. It is planned to train pilots for night flights and in difficult weather conditions.

For the operational coordination of forces and means during the emergency response, the Emergencies Ministry Command Centre has been upgraded and equipped with modern equipment. At the same time, we are carrying out organisational and staffing measures to build a clear management vertical in the Ministry by uniting all subordinate institutions into one territorial unit. Special attention is paid to rescue services, which are currently scattered and lack the necessary conditions. In this regard, the approach is being reorganised and a unique fire depot with the dislocation of firefighters, medics and rescuers is being created. This will increase efficiency and timely measures to rescue citizens," the minister said.


By order of the President, the Committee for the Prevention of Emergency Situations has been created with control functions. Now administrative measures will be taken for failure to implement measures to protect the population from emergencies.

In addition, taking into account the scale of damage caused by floods, a mechanism of insurance of property against emergencies is being worked out jointly with interested government agencies.

Preventive measures, construction and strengthening of protective dams and embankments are carried out in the regions; dredging and bank reinforcement are carried out in dangerous river sections. Implementation of these and other measures will improve the readiness of rescue units and minimise the risks of waterlogging.
 

