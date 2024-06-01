Kazakhstan builds greenhouse set to become the largest in the world

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed with CEO of Agro-Industrial Holding Company ECO-Culture Alexander Rudakov cooperation in the field of agriculture. On the agenda - joint projects to ensure agro-food security, primeminister.kz reports.





It should be noted that ECO-culture is one of the largest agro-industrial holdings for the production of environmentally friendly indoor vegetables, which has a 13-year history of stable development. For a year the volume of products produced by it exceeds the indicators of 300 thousand tonnes. In turn, the investment climate created in Kazakhstan and measures to support real production contribute to the implementation of projects important for the economy in the country.





The holding is building a greenhouse complex in Keles district of Turkestan region. Today the first stage of the greenhouse is being implemented on the territory of 51 hectares of land with the production volume of more than 28 thousand tonnes of tomatoes per year.





The participants of the meeting discussed a project to expand the area of the greenhouse complex to cover 500 hectares of land. This will allow to grow over 240 thousand tonnes of vegetables all year round. The produce will be supplied both to the domestic market and exported abroad through the already established channels of logistics and distribution centres.





The first stage of the project is planned to be put into operation by the end of next year.





According to Alexander Rudakov, this greenhouse will be the largest in the world. It is envisaged to create 7 thousand jobs. ECO-Culture holding will create competitive working conditions for local residents, as well as make a contribution to the development of the region within the framework of social responsibility.





Head of the Government noted the importance of the development of the agro-industrial complex.





Food security, providing our residents with high-quality and inexpensive products is the main priority of the Government. Given the growing demographics, the need for food around the world is steadily increasing. We have every opportunity to provide our market and export products. Today we set ourselves the goal - to bring the agricultural sector to a new level, fully covering domestic demand and continuing to increase exports. In this direction, we are interested in attracting investors and are ready to support the implementation of large-scale projects," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.