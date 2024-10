Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with transport, logistics and tourism potential of the region within the framework of his working trip to Mangystau region. The seaports of Aktau, Kuryk were visited, as well as prospects for the development of the resort area of Kenderli were considered, primeminister.kz reports.





During the visit to Kuryk sea port Prime Minister was informed that since the beginning of the year the volume of cargo transshipment has exceeded 1.5 million tonnes, by the end of the year the volume will be brought to 2.2 million tonnes. This year it is also planned to complete dredging works and launch a grain terminal. Work is underway to create a logistics cluster and renew the ferry fleet. Overall, the prospective design capacity is 6 million tonnes of cargo per year. The year-round seaport of Kuryk is capable of receiving road and railway ferries, and there are 4 specialised berths for this purpose.





Here Olzhas Bektenov was also presented a Kazakh-German investment project for the production of ‘green hydrogen’ used in energy, oil refining, chemical industry and others. The capacity of the enterprise will be 2 million tonnes of products. The investment amount is more than €50bn. The project will involve the construction and operation of a 40 GW desalination plant and a 40 GW renewable energy station. The project will create 1.8 thousand jobs.





Head of the Government familiarised himself with the capacities of Aktau Commercial Sea Port. The facility plays a key role in the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route. By its technical parameters and built business processes the port meets modern international standards. The technical equipment allows handling a wide range of cargoes. As of today, the throughput capacity of the facility is over 11 million tonnes. There are three oil and three dry cargo berths, a grain terminal with an annual throughput capacity of 800,000 tonnes of agricultural products, and a ferry complex. For 8 months of this year, the volume of cargo transshipment through the port exceeded 3 million tonnes, the main destinations being Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, and others.





Here was also reported on plans to build a container hub on the basis of the port of Aktau. One of the largest port companies in China is involved as an investor Lianyungang Port Group LLC. It is expected that the investment project will contribute to medium- and long-term planning of transportations and create favourable conditions for cargo delivery.





Prime Minister noted the strategic importance of Mangystau region, located at the junction of international transport corridors.





The Head of State has set a strategic task for the Government - to transform our ports, turning them into one of the leading hubs of the Caspian Sea. Kazakhstan's geographical location is our advantage, which should be fully utilised. The Mangystau region has a strong transit, logistics, infrastructure and service potential that should be developed. Therefore, it is especially important to implement new projects that will expand the domestic maritime transport and logistics cluster," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





Special attention during the working visit to the region is paid to the execution of the instructions of the Head of State, given at the meeting on the development of tourism in June this year. According to the Akimat of Mangystau region, this year the region was visited by almost 215 thousand holidaymakers, the growth compared to the same period last year was 9.5%. The volume of services rendered in the industry reached 6.5 billion tenge. For 2 years in the region 4 large investment projects on construction of hotels and recreation centres have been implemented. In 2025-2027 it is planned to launch 12 more with the creation of more than 500 jobs in the tourism sector.





One of the visiting cards of Mangystau region is Kenderli resort zone. Olzhas Bektenov was reported on plans to implement key infrastructure projects aimed at increasing tourist flow. Among them are the construction of an international airport, a water-preserving plant with a capacity of 50 thousand m3 per day, etc. At the same time, the road "Zhanaozen-Kenderli-Gr.Turkmenistan" with a total length of 156 kilometres will be covered by medium repair.





Tourism in Mangystau region has great prospects for further growth. For this purpose, the region has the sea, amazing landscapes, historical and sacred monuments. For a qualitative leap it is necessary to develop infrastructure, attract investments and build new facilities. I instruct the relevant ministries and Akimat to keep all these issues under special control," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.