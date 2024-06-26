This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov holds Board of Directors meeting of Samruk-Kazyna Fund
relevant news
Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs
Also, in 2024, major repairs of transmission lines totaling about 20,800 km, and 423 high-voltage substations are planned. Repairs have already been completed on 4,100 km of transmission lines and 227 substations, along with 909 distribution points and transformer substations," said Almasadam Satkaliyev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
MTI RK: the first meeting of the working group to consider the time zone petition was held
The first is the disruption of circadian rhythms, in a country as large as ours one common time zone cannot be close to the natural rhythm of people. The second is that an extra hour of time in the evening results in costs to individuals and businesses. We must get closer to the natural circadian rhythms", - he believes.
Adaptation to stress has its certain types and stages, they were defined by the Canadian scientist Hans Sellier. The first stage is the stage of anxiety. Yes, we are faced with the impact of a physical factor on the body. However, our biorhythms adapt to the new factors and our biological clock is running. We are all different and the process of adaptation proceeds differently", - said the professor of the Department of General Biology and Genomics.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev receives Omirzak Ozganbayev, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Veterans Organization
Special attention should be given to the promotion of family values and protection of young people from such negative phenomena as drug addiction and gambling," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Roman Sklyar confirms construction of three TPPs in Kazakhstan
The projects will be financed through preferential export financing from the country of origin of the power equipment in question. It is not anticipated that funds of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund (UAPF) will be utilized in this manner. The funds would be repaid through tariffs," Roman Sklyar stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President sets tasks to strengthen emergency ministry agencies
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Law prohibiting vapes has now taken effect in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President receives CICA Secretary General
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
25.06.2024, 12:19Kazakhstan and Italy: Strengthening Dialogue in Year of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Partnership 25.06.2024, 09:22In Islamabad, on the Eve of the SCO Summit, a Round Table was Held Dedicated to Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship7476In Islamabad, on the Eve of the SCO Summit, a Round Table was Held Dedicated to Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship 25.06.2024, 14:257276Experts from Central Asia, S. Korea talk rare minerals 25.06.2024, 19:285131Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs 25.06.2024, 18:15Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization5121Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization 19.06.2024, 22:5170966Head of State Tokayev signs law on mass media 20.06.2024, 17:2067101Kazakh President sets tasks to strengthen emergency ministry agencies 20.06.2024, 15:5066721Law prohibiting vapes has now taken effect in Kazakhstan 20.06.2024, 14:4864571Kazakh President receives CICA Secretary General 21.06.2024, 18:5454706MTI RK: the first meeting of the working group to consider the time zone petition was held 31.05.2024, 19:0186386Kazakh Head of State urges greater scientific work on forecasting natural disasters 31.05.2024, 18:4486021Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum - President 31.05.2024, 16:2783441Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan 31.05.2024, 15:3082391Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport 31.05.2024, 14:2780426Kazakhstan builds greenhouse set to become the largest in the world