Olzhas Bektenov holds Board of Directors meeting of Samruk-Kazyna Fund

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Board of Directors of National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC on the implementation of major investment projects, primeminister.kz reports.





Reviewed the current status of projects in the oil and gas, petrochemical, energy, transport and logistics, mining sectors. The list of initiatives of strategic importance includes 44 projects totalling 26.9 trillion tenge, 11 of which are already under construction and installation works. As a result of the implementation of these projects, over 53,000 jobs will be created in Kazakhstan during construction and about 11,000 jobs during operation.





Special attention was paid to increasing the volume of financing of priority projects for the economy. This year 105.1 billion tenge will be directed to gasification of objects, 272 billion tenge to construction of rental housing, over 680 billion tenge will be spent on implementation of investment projects. In addition, Samruk-Kazyna intends to attract funds for expansion and reconstruction of Ekibastuz GRES-2, construction of the main gas pipeline "Taldykorgan-Usharal" and railway line "Darbaza-Maktaaral".





The Fund continues to work on the construction of a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field with a capacity of 1 billion m3, which aims to increase crude oil production and rational use of crude associated natural gas. There are also plans for further development of the oil and gas chemical industry such as construction of a gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene and a gas separation complex for raw material supply of the plant for the production of polyethylene.





Prime Minister stressed the importance of diversification of the economy of the Fund and instructed to direct all free liquidity to the implementation of strategically important projects and support of key industries.





Olzhas Bektenov instructed to ensure an increase in the share of in-country value in the purchases of the Fund up to 88% (at the end of 5 months of 2024 the share of local content - 61%). It should be noted that according to the data for January-June this year, the number of concluded contracts with domestic manufacturers has increased twice compared to last year's figures.