Olzhas Bektenov holds Board of Directors meeting of Samruk-Kazyna: We continue to increase Kazcontent share

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Board of Directors of National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, primeminister.kz reports.





Listened to the report of the Chairman of the Board of the Fund Nurlan Zhakupov on the implementation of 44 major investment projects in the oil and gas, petrochemical, energy, transport and logistics and mining sectors for a total amount of 28.8 trillion tenge. EPC contracts or contracts for construction and installation works have been concluded for 23 projects, including 15 projects where construction and installation works are underway. The rest are at different stages of implementation.





Thus, within the framework of construction of gas infrastructure for Almaty CHPP-2 and CHPP-3, the second string of the main gas pipeline "Almaty-Baiserke-Talgar" was launched in September this year. Works on construction of the main gas pipeline "Taldykorgan-Usharal" are underway. EPC contracts were signed for the projects "Unification of the energy system of Western Kazakhstan with UES of Kazakhstan" and "Expansion of Ekibastuz GRES-2 with installation of power units №3 and №4".





In addition, work has begun on large-scale projects in the field of polyethylene production in the Atyrau region and construction of a combined heat and power plant in Kokshetau.





The project for construction of a petrochemical plant for polyethylene production with a capacity of 1.25 million tonnes per year is being implemented on the instructions of the Head of State and is in line with the country's policy on the development of deep processing. The start of general construction works is scheduled for the 1st quarter of 2025. The EPC contractor, a consortium of Tecnicas Reunidas S.A. (Italy) and Sinopec Engineering Incorporated (PRC) are working on placing orders for long-cycle equipment, and a Kazakh subcontractor has been mobilised to carry out engineering surveys at the site. More than 8 thousand jobs will be created during the construction period.





Special attention is paid to fulfilment of the President's instructions to support domestic producers. Within the framework of the Import Substitution Programme, in the first 9 months of this year, the Fund's organisations concluded more than 200 ofteik-contracts with Kazakh enterprises for the amount of about 115 billion tenge, which is 8 times more than last year's figures. Another 23 contracts for the amount of 100 billion tenge are under consideration.





It was reported at the meeting that since the beginning of this year, 8,917 contracts have been concluded with domestic producers for a total amount of more than 1 trillion tenge. Thus, compared to the same period last year, the volume of purchases from domestic producers has more than doubled.





Prime Minister stressed the need to monitor the fulfilment of the Fund's obligations to purchase domestically produced goods in works and services.





The policy of all possible support of domestic producers gives results. We will continue this work and increase the share of Kazakhstani content. We should strive for greater import substitution at the expense of our domestic resources," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





In addition, the results of research and development work, as well as social responsibility of the Fund were considered. According to ‘Samruk-Kazyna’, since the beginning of the year, 43.6 billion tenge has been directed to provide support measures for more than 500 thousand Kazakhstani people. In particular, 11 sports complexes, 9 inclusion support rooms, table tennis centre in Kyzylorda, rehabilitation centre in Aktobe, creative hub in Petropavlovsk and others were opened.





During the meeting of the Board of Directors a new independent director was introduced - Wong Heng Fein, President of Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore. Wong Heng Fein has significant international experience in infrastructure project management and strategic planning, which will further enhance the transparency and efficiency of the Fund's asset management.