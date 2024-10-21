Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting with the participation of individual ministers and regional akims, management of the Baiterek NMH, Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, Atameken NCE, as well as business representatives in a number of sectors, primeminister.kz reports.





The main goal is to implement the instructions of the Head of State on diversification of the economy and development of new points of growth.





New approaches of Baiterek Holding to the implementation of pilot projects in various sectors of the economy were considered. Their essence is in simplification and unification of requirements for consideration of investment projects, support of business initiatives from submission of an application to reaching the design capacity.





At the first stage, a number of projects have been considered for the production of foodstuffs, high-metallurgical products and others.





The introduction of a single and simplified procedure for consideration of applications for project financing by the holding company ‘Baiterek’ will increase transparency and efficiency of government support measures for business, as well as provide a positive growth dynamics of domestic products in the domestic market and expand export opportunities.





Prime Minister emphasised the need to reduce administrative costs for the effectiveness of support measures provided to business.





ll state bodies and development institutions need to work with business in the mode of maximum favour, proactively seek effective entrepreneurs, ready to develop export-oriented production necessary for the country," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





Head of the Government emphasised the importance of close work of large enterprises with small and medium-sized businesses. The need for timely conclusion offtake contracts for the purchase of goods, works and services of domestic producers was noted. Thus, support measures should have a positive impact not only on specific entrepreneurs, but in general on Kazakhstan's production.





The Ministry of National Economy together with the interested state bodies, regional Akimats, Baiterek Holding and the Atameken National Chamber was instructed to urgently ensure the transition to a new proactive format of work.