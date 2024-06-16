Olzhas Bektenov: In another 18 months, we ensure 100% access of residents to quality drinking water

Tell a friend

At the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov the issues of providing water supply services to urban and rural settlements were considered, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, First Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Bolat Bekniyaz made reports. Akims of a number of regions were heard.





Access to water supply services in Kazakhstan's cities at the end of last year was 98.9%, residents of rural settlements are provided with drinking water at 96.6%. At the same time 100 per cent coverage has urban population in 9 regions, the lowest level is observed in Abay and Pavlodar regions.





Regions with low indicators are allocated funds on a priority basis, which allows increasing the level of indicators of lagging regions.





At present 29 projects on construction and reconstruction of group water pipelines in 9 oblasts are being implemented in the republic. In total, it is planned to reconstruct and construct 2,000 kilometres of water pipelines and provide water supply to 437 settlements. At the same time, 44 of them with a total population of 92 thousand people will be connected to centralised water supply.





Five projects are under development and will be implemented after receiving state expertise. As a result, water supply to 200 settlements will be ensured and improved.





A total of 218 billion tenge is envisaged from the republican budget for the construction and reconstruction of water supply and water disposal systems in 2024 for the implementation of 324 projects. Of these, 106 billion tenge in cities and 112 billion tenge in villages.





Head of the Government emphasised that by the end of 2025 it is necessary to ensure 100% access of the population to quality drinking water.





This is one of the most socially important tasks. Only 1.5 years are left for its fulfilment. Despite the high percentage of fulfilment, akimats should intensify work on achieving plans to bring the relevant infrastructure in villages and towns. All works on water supply should be financed as a priority. Carrying out water supply networks inside settlements should be synchronised with plans to bring the infrastructure of group water pipelines to the borders of villages," Olzhas Bektenov said.





It was emphasised that some projects for the construction of group water pipelines in the country have been implemented for years.





Thus, in Talapker and Kazhymukan villages of Akmola region intra-village networks have been laid, while the project on construction of a group water pipeline from the fields "Kenzhebay" and "Rakhymzhansai" is still at the stage of implementation.





Moreover, last year more than 500 million tenge out of the allocated 760 million tenge was returned to the budget due to lagging behind the work schedule.





This speaks of improper planning. I instruct Akim of Akmola region to take this issue under special control. In order to prevent such cases, the Ministries of Industry and Water Resources need to monitor the progress of projects on a weekly basis and in case of violations to report to me personally," the Prime Minister said.





Since the beginning of 2023, government agencies have received about 43.5 thousand official appeals from the population on water supply, which is one of the most important issues. The complaints often include high wear and tear of networks and frequent breakages.





Thus, due to high wear and tear of the Nura group water pipeline in Akmola region last year a local emergency regime was declared. Head of the Government noted that to prevent such cases it is necessary to develop projects to replace networks with wear and tear of more than 70% as a priority. Regions should also intensify work on the timely development of construction plans.





In Atyrau, the development of a project to modernise the pumping and filtering station, the wear and tear of which is about 90%, has been delayed. Akimat has been instructed to complete the development of the project by 1 July this year, and immediately begin its implementation.





Olzhas Bektenov also pointed out the regions where there are risks of non-fulfilment of the Head of State's instruction due to the lack of ready projects. Akims of Turkestan, North-Kazakhstan, Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions should strengthen work in this direction, Mangystau region should intensify measures on construction of desalination plants and installations.





In turn, the Ministry of Healthcare should strengthen control over the quality composition of water and its safety for the population.





Olzhas Bektenov stressed the importance of automation and digitalisation of water supply. It was noted that this will simplify the work of water utilities, reduce water losses and accidents. Today there are ready automation projects in Kyzylorda and Atyrau. It was instructed to finance their implementation during the next specification of the republican budget. Akimats of the regions should complete the development of design and construction projects for digitalisation of production processes by the end of this year.





Summing up, Prime Minister outlined an important task for all concerned government agencies to increase the level of provision of population with quality drinking water by the end of the year, bringing this indicator up to 97.8% in villages and up to 99.5% in cities.





To do this, akimats need to not only deliver all facilities by the end of the year, but also have approved plans, documentation and funding for projects for the next year. It is also instructed to complete the development of design and construction plans for 77 villages and 28 urban water supply projects by 1 July this year.