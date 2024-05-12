09.05.2024, 12:01 15856
Olzhas Bektenov lays flowers at Halyk Kaharmany Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev monument
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov within the celebration of Victory Day took part in a ceremony of laying flowers at the monument to Halyk Kaharmany Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev, who hoisted the banner at the storming of the Reichstag in Berlin, primeminister.kz reports.
A minute of silence honoured the memory of all those who died in the war.
On May 9, we turn with special trepidation to the pages of the heroic past of our country, honour the memory of our ancestors who won the victory in the war. The feats of our great compatriots Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev, Aliya Moldagulova, Manshuk Mametova, Khiuaz Dospanova, Malik Gabdullin, Talgat Begeldinov and many other war heroes will forever remain in the memory of the people. We must honour their names and educate Kazakhstan's youth by the example of the incommensurable courage and steadfastness of the older generation.
On this day, let the bright memory of the heroism and valour of our ancestors be for each of us a reason for sincere words of gratitude for peace and freedom. Strong health to all and a low bow for the feat!" Olzhas Bektenov said.
Aidarbek Saparov: as of today, 1.5 million hectares of land already been sown in Kazakhstan
During the Government session, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov reported on the progress of spring field work, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Minister, issues of timely and quality spring field work are under special control. In general, according to the regional Akimats, the total sowing area will be 23.8 million hectares this year.
According to the instruction of the Head of State on diversification of agricultural crops, sown areas of wheat, compared to last year will be reduced by 426 thousand hectares and will amount to 13.3 million hectares," Saparov said.
At the same time, he said, it is planned to increase the area of oilseeds by 373 thousand hectares and fodder crops by 66 thousand hectares.
The work on reduction of water-intensive crops is also carried out within the framework of the order, cotton area is forecasted to decrease by 16 thousand hectares and rice area by 12 thousand hectares.
To date, sowing work is already underway in some regions of our country, 1.5 million hectares have been sown. Mass sowing campaign will begin in the second decade of May this year," Saparov reported.
According to him, an important issue is weather conditions during the spring field work. According to the forecast data of "Kazgidromet" on most of the territory of the Republic, moisture reserves are optimal. Farmers are also carrying out works on closing the moisture.
On 29 April this year, these issues were discussed at a round table at the Ministry with the participation of industry unions, science, Kazgidromet and regional akimats. According to the results of the round table to the agrarians recommendations on the optimal sowing dates, taking into account weather conditions. Also according to the Minister, 99% of seeds are filled with the demand of 2.4 million tonnes of seeds according to the data of akimats. The remaining volume will be provided at the expense of the reserve of Prodkorporatsiya.
Work on air-thermal heating and seed dressing is being carried out.
One of the main factors of successful field work is the application of mineral fertilisers. In this direction, according to the Minister, in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, the plan for the current year is 1.5 million tonnes, of which 900 thousand tonnes are the products of domestic plants.
In general, to date, only 453 thousand tonnes of fertilizers have been shipped to farmers, which is only 30% of the plan for 2024. Work in this direction is fully completed only in Kyzylorda region. Other akimats need to speed up the work.
At the same time, the issue of instalment payments has been worked out with fertiliser producers. Akimats should directly work out all issues with the plants and conduct relevant work with farmers.
Aidarbek Saparov also expressed a request to instruct the Ministry of Industry to take measures to provide the domestic market with fertilisers in the required volume as a priority and only then to ship them for export.
To preserve the harvest, it is necessary to carry out timely chemical treatment of fields. For this purpose, the state provides support in the form of subsidising the cost of pesticides in the amount of 50%, which will help to maintain a favourable phytosanitary situation.
Separately, the Minister drew attention to the issue, often discussed in the media, about the emergence of foci of spread of various pests, which do not belong to the class of particularly dangerous. This is an example of rape leaf beetle outbreaks. The control of such pests should be carried out by agricultural producers themselves, and the preparations should be subsidised. In such cases, wide explanatory work on the part of local executive bodies is necessary.
Special attention should be paid to the fight against gregarious locusts.
Due to the large area of locusts' spread in June 2023, this year chemical treatments are planned for 2.5 million hectares," Saparov said.
According to him, the greatest spread is expected in Aktobe region 784 thousand hectares, Kostanay region 775 thousand hectares and Turkestan region 272 thousand hectares.
As the Minister noted, all the necessary resources are available for treatment. This year 8.1 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget for the fight against locust pests. A stock of pesticides has been purchased in time. In addition, the situation with locusts in border areas is constantly monitored.
In order to prevent last year's situation, regional akimats need to approach the issues of the fight against locusts extremely carefully and responsibly," Saparov said.
As for equipment, according to the Minister, 150 thousand tractors, about 5 thousand units of high-performance sowing complexes, 76 thousand seeders, 219 thousand tillage implements are available in agricultural organisations for the sowing campaign.
Today, according to the information of the regions, the readiness of equipment is about 98%, by the beginning of mass sowing operations this equipment should be ready for 100%," the Minister of Agriculture reported.
According to him, in order to provide farmers with discounted diesel fuel allocated 376 thousand tonnes, at a price of 250 tenge/litre, which is 15% lower than the market price. However, on the ground there is a weak shipment, to date shipped only 194 thousand tonnes. In this regard, regional akimats as soon as possible to ensure the shipment of fuel and lubricants according to schedules.
An important issue is financing of sowing works. In accordance with the instructions of the Prime Minister, the issues of financing of field work have been resolved, both by transferring the remaining funds provided for in the budget, and by allocating additional funds.
In general, preferential financing of spring field work this year will amount to 580 billion tenge, of which 400 billion tenge is an additional volume of borrowed funds at 5% per annum for agrarians under the mechanism of direct subsidies to financial institutions," Aidarbek Saparov said.
The Minister expressed a request to instruct the Ministry of Finance to accelerate the issue of allocation of funds from the reserve of the Government in the amount of 60 billion tenge for the above subsidies.
All issues of the spring campaign are under special control. On the instructions of the Head of the Government to coordinate the work on the ground will be carried out visits to the regions by officials of the Ministry. The corresponding schedule has already been formed," Saparov reported.
In addition, according to him, all problematic issues are considered and solved at meetings of the Operational Headquarters of the Ministry with the involvement of all stakeholders.
The measures taken will allow to carry out the sowing campaign qualitatively and in optimal agro-technical terms," Saparov assured.
Olzhas Bektenov on sowing season: Subsidies empower villagers, not become profits for big industry players
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Ministers of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, as well as Akims of Turkestan, Akmola and Kostanay regions reported on the progress of the sowing campaign, primeminister.kz reports.
The projected sown area in 2024 will be 23.8 million hectares. Within the framework of the Head of State's instruction on diversification of agricultural crops, wheat sowing area will be reduced this year, but it is planned to increase the area of oilseed crops by 373 thousand hectares and fodder crops by 66 thousand hectares. To date, sowing work is already underway in some regions of Kazakhstan, sown 1.5 million hectares. Mass sowing campaign will begin in the second decade of May this year.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov reported that the need for 2.4 million tonnes of seeds to date, according to the Akimats filled 99%. The remaining volume will be provided at the expense of the Prodkorporatsiya reserve. In addition, to date only 453 thousand tonnes of fertilizers have been shipped to farmers.
In accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, the plan for the current year is 1.5 million tonnes of mineral fertilisers, of which 900 thousand tonnes are the products of domestic plants. Work in this direction has been fully completed only in Kyzylorda region. Other akimats need to speed up the work.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 150 thousand tractors, about 5 thousand units of high-performance sowing complexes, 76 thousand seeders, 219 thousand tillage tools are available for the sowing campaign. As of today, according to the information of the regions, the readiness of equipment is about 98 per cent, and by the beginning of mass sowing works this equipment will be 100 per cent ready.
For chemical treatment of fields, the state provides support in the form of subsidising the cost of pesticides at the rate of 50%. This will help to maintain a favourable phytosanitary situation. Also, due to the large area of locusts spreading in 2023, it is planned to carry out chemical treatments on the area of 2.5 million hectares this year. All necessary resources are available for these works.
The volume of favourable diesel fuel for spring field work in 2024 was formed on the basis of electronic applications submitted by farmers through the information system "Gosagro.kz". On the instructions of the Prime Minister, this year farmers were additionally increased the volume of preferential diesel fuel by 36 thousand tonnes, up to 376 thousand tonnes. Its cost remains at 250 tenge per litre, which is 45 tenge/litre or 15% cheaper than market prices. A schedule of areas assigned to refineries for shipment has been approved, with 52% shipped to date.
According to the Ministry of Energy, shipments to agricultural producers are carried out on a priority basis and are under constant control.
The Government has allocated KZT140 billion for spring field work, KZT40 billion is provided for the forward purchase programme. In this regard, Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture together with regional akimats to take all necessary measures to ensure quality sowing campaign on time. Particular attention is instructed to pay effective subsidising of agricultural enterprises.
Since all rights to distribute subsidies have been transferred to akimats, it is necessary for you, Aidarbek Seypellovich, together with regional akims to take strict control of providing farmers with fair and rational subsidies. The money should empower the villagers and influence the volume of production, and not become the income of large players in the industry," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Regional Akimats have been instructed to ensure coverage of the widest possible range of agrarians, focusing on small and medium-sized farms.
Prime Minister focused attention on proper planning of sowing works taking into account the long-term weather forecast.
On special control of the Government there are measures for stable supply of irrigation water to the southern regions of the republic, including in the long term.
The issue of water supply is important for the south. The situation of last year in Zhambyl oblast should not be repeated. I instruct the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation together with the Ministry of Agriculture and akimats to take measures for stable supply of irrigation water in the southern regions of the republic, including in the long term perspective," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Against the background of incoming complaints from agricultural producers due to the shortage of fertilisers from domestic plants, Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction to take measures to increase the production of fertilisers in demand. Akimats need to accelerate the shipment of fertilizers and preferential diesel fuel.
On phytosanitary situation the Ministry of Agriculture together with regional akimats have been instructed to mobilise additional resources to identify places where locusts spread and take control of the work on treatment. This year 8.1 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget to fight against herd locust pests.
All issues related to spring field work should be solved promptly and be under constant control. Emerging issues should be solved within the framework of the Operational Headquarters," Prime Minister instructed.
Olzhas Bektenov: I verify implementation quality of president's instructions on modernisation of CHPPs and boiler houses in regions personally
The results of the past heating season and preparation for the upcoming one were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. Ministers of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, as well as akims of a number of regions with a high level of wear and tear of infrastructure were heard, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024 passed in a stable mode, without major accidents at enterprises. As reported by Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, all energy sources were provided with a normative reserve of main and reserve fuel. For 4 months of this year, the volume of electricity generated increased by 4% from last year's level. At the same time, the power plants have a number of unfinished repair works from 2023.
This year 10 power units, 55 boilers and 45 turbines are scheduled to be repaired at the power plants. To date, repairs have been completed on 1 power unit, 1 boiler and 4 turbines. At various stages, repair work is being carried out on 2 power units, 12 boilers and 2 turbines.
As for power grids, repairs are planned for 20.9 thousand kilometres of transmission lines, as well as 423 units of high-voltage substations.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction, the total length of heat supply networks is about 13 thousand kilometres. The average wear and tear is 53 per cent and about 7,000 km need to be replaced. The most worn-out heating networks are in Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangystau and Karaganda regions. The Government has a task to reduce the wear and tear of heat networks to 43% by 2030. This year it is planned to repair 221 kilometres of heat supply networks.
In addition, 12 cities with critically high wear and tear of heat networks have been identified and assigned to the "red zone". According to the results of 2023, the average wear of heat networks in these cities is 73%. In order to ensure the smooth running of the upcoming heating season, the repair of 47.2 kilometres is planned in the 12 "critical" cities.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed that despite the absence of major accidents there was an increase in the number of technological violations at heat sources. In this regard, Prime Minister set a number of tasks for the Cabinet.
At the enlarged Government session Prime Minister instructed to complete the modernisation of 19 heat sources, which are in the red risk zone, as a priority. I instruct the Ministry of Energy to report to me weekly on each facility. There should be no shifts in deadlines. The situation should not be brought to forced repairs in winter, as it was in Kentau and Stepnogorsk, at MAEC and TPP "Topar". I instruct to work in a reinforced mode during the whole summer period. If the deadlines for completion of works will be delayed or the quality will be lower than it should be, measures will be taken both in respect of owners and akimats," Olzhas Bektenov said.
For high-quality and timely repair of heat sources the Government provides all necessary support. Prime Minister signed a resolution on allocation of 16 billion tenge from the reserve for modernisation of heat sources in Kentau, Ridder and Kyzylorda, 816 million tenge is allocated for repair of boiler houses in Kokshetau. The work on the remaining requests will be completed in the near future.
In addition, additional changes have been made to increase the investment attractiveness of the energy sector. Under the programme "Tariff in exchange for investment", this year it is planned to attract about 327 billion tenge only for repair and modernisation of operating plants.
Funding should, first of all, go to repair the most worn-out facilities and networks. I instruct the Ministries of Energy, Industry and Akimats to once again analyse the situation at energy sources, heat and electricity networks, to determine additional volumes of repair work. Report on the results. At the same time, it is necessary to ensure parity of financing from the republican, local budgets and within the framework of investment programmes. Now the funds of the republican budget are mainly used," Head of the Government instructed.
Akims together with the Ministry of National Economy have been instructed to work with monopolists and to provide the most optimal mechanisms for financing.
Prime Minister drew attention to the increased control by the Government of the work in the field.
There are risks in carrying out repair works. The work of all akims in the field is visible. For example, in Mangystau region since 8 January the repair of the boiler at CHPP-2 MAEC has not been started. In Ulytau region, the repair of the boiler at Zhezkazgan CHPP has not yet started. Akims, I address you: stop holding formal reporting headquarters on the heating season. You yourself should visit the facilities and monitor the progress of the repair campaign. In addition, our heat losses are critically high, reaching 20% in some regions. This indicates an incorrect approach to heat and energy saving. Although we have the Law "On Energy Saving" and all the requirements have been set. We need to strictly control their observance. During my personal visits to the regions, I will personally check the results of work to fulfil the President's instructions. CHPPs, boiler houses, heat and electricity networks must be brought to a high quality condition. Special attention should be paid to the regions affected by floods," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Following the consideration of the issue, Prime Minister gave a number of specific instructions:
- Ministries of Energy and Industry, regional Akimats should approve all action plans for preparation for the heating season by 15 May. By 15 September in the central, northern and eastern regions, and in other regions by 15 October, it is necessary to ensure full readiness of all engineering infrastructure and housing and utilities facilities for the new heating season.
- Ministries of Industry and Energy, regional akimats should provide fuel to all heat sources in a timely manner, intensify work on storage of stocks of municipal coal in dead-end coal stations in summer time.
Also, the ministries of the social block have been instructed to work on the issue of providing the heat and electricity sector with personnel, where there is a shortage of specialists. For this purpose, the ministries of labour, science and education need to conduct a full analysis of the current situation on the labour market in this field and, if necessary, increase the number of grants for the necessary specialties.
Educational institutions should train highly qualified engineers, power engineers, hydraulic engineers, energy auditors, electricians and other specialists. It is also important to ensure the transfer of knowledge and skills from experienced professionals to young ones. The smooth operation of all life support systems of the country will largely depend on this," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Olzhas Bektenov presents new Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov presented to the staff of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan the new Head of the Ministry - Zhaslan Madiyev, appointed to this position by the Decree of the Head of State, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov outlined the important tasks facing the new Minister. Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry is tasked to ensure widespread use of artificial intelligence technologies, to continue work on creating a favourable environment for nurturing successful startups in order to increase exports of IT services, as well as to strengthen measures to ensure information security.
New Teaching Tool for the Kazakh Language was Presented in Budapest
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hungary hosted the first presentation of the book "Textbook of the Kazakh Language for Hungarians" published by "Polygraphkombinat" LLP in Almaty, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
On behalf of the authors, Ambassador Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Babakumar Hinayat (Takács Ibolya and Bijomart Kapalbekovich) and the President of the Rovás Foundation, László Sipos, and presented 300 copies of the book.
According to Babakumar Hinayat, the textbook’s official presentation is scheduled for July or August at Lakitelek People’s University in Hungary.
The books will be distributed to Hungary's National Library, higher education institutions and language centers, as well as the central libraries of Nagykunság and Kiskunság, both of which are close to Kipchaks.
Due to the authors’ appeal, the books were delivered from Kazakhstan to Budapest following publication with the assistance of the of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The textbook was published with the support of the Foundation for the Support of East European and Central European Studies of Hungary, the Magyar-Turan Foundation, the Lakitelek Institute, the Rovás Foundation, and Almaty’s Institute of State Language Development.
Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods
24,835 flood victims have applied for governmental support in Kazakhstan. As of May 4, 16,168 people have received more than 5.7 billion tenge of financial assistance. The volume of payments for the livestock killed in floods exceeded 916 million tenge, Kazinform News Agency reports.
4,556 residential buildings were inspected in flood affected regions.
More than 696 million tenge were allocated for the repair and restoration of housing for 530 families.
Another 53 families were provided with housing in Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.
As per the President’s instruction, all victims of the floods will be provided with comprehensive support and care.
Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1
The Ministry of Internal Affairs drafted an order to introduce changes to the identity crads of the nationals of Kazakhstan. The document was published on legalacts.egov.kz portal, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the document, gender information will be indicated on the front side of ID cards henceforth
As before, the front side will include a citizen’s photo, a signature, family name, first name and patronymic (if any), birthdate and Individual Identification Number.
On the reverse side, at the top of the document, there will be the Individual Identification Number encoded as a barcode, and citizenship information
The draft order will be open for public discussion until May 21, and the new rules are planned to come into force on June 1.
President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the unveiling ceremony of an air base of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan hailing Kazakh army men as true professionals of their craft in his speech at the event, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his remarks at the event the President reminded of the role of the Kazakh military personnel in numerous international missions under aegis of the UN. This year the Kazakh contingent started their first independent peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights signaling a high level of competence of the contingent and Kazakhstan’s growing role on the global stage.
Earlier this year at the meetingof the National Kurultay President Tokayev gave an instruction to name an air base of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces based in Taldykorgan after our compatriot, two-time Hero of the Soviet Union Sergei Lugansky.
The Head of State believes that Lugansky’s life should serve as an example for future generations.
He stressed that Kazakhstan’s contingent follow the path of glory of our brave batyrs and wise ancestors, wishing them success in their service for the benefit of the motherland.
