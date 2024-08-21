Olzhas Bektenov visits major transport and logistics infrastructure facilities in Zhetisu region

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during his working trip to Zhetisu region got acquainted with the development of transport and logistics industry, which occupies a share of 7% in the structure of the region's economy, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the results of the half-year in the region there is a tendency towards the increase of cargo transportation by motor transport from 55.7% at the beginning of the year to 101.1% for 6 months.





On the territory of the international transport and logistics centre Nur Zholy Customs Service Prime Minister got acquainted with the automated system of accounting of vehicles using Cross-Docking technology.





The work of the centre is aimed at increasing cargo turnover through the introduction of new technologies to simplify and accelerate transit. This facility was returned to the state as part of the demonopolisation of the economy. In January this year, a temporary storage warehouse Dostyk Customs Service was opened on the territory of the Centre, which contributes to efficient and fast customs processing of cargoes at the Alakol road checkpoint and increasing throughput capacity. To date, the capacity of the centre is 150-200 vehicles per day, the average daily cargo turnover of the warehouse is 200-250 tonnes. The cargo turnover potential is 1.2 million tonnes of goods per year.





Dostyk TransTerminal, a multifunctional cargo transshipment terminal equipped with railway tracks of different gauge, was also visited in Dostyk village. Head of the Government was reported that if for 7 months of 2021 was loaded 66.2 thousand containers TFE (twenty-foot equivalent), then for the same period of this year transloaded 101 thousand containers, an increase of 35%. In general, the forecast for the current year is 180 thousand containers TFE.





It is planned to implement a project for the construction of an additional site of multifunctional cargo handling terminal Dostyk TransTerminal and specialised equipment for 3.2 billion tenge with a capacity of 160 thousand containers TFE per year with the creation of 50 jobs.





Prime Minister also familiarised himself with the activities of the customs post ‘Alakol’, the current scheme of movement of cargo vehicles and the progress of modernisation of the checkpoint. As part of modernisation, technologies for control of individuals, luggage, goods and vehicles, as well as communication, transmission and exchange of data will be introduced. In general, the capacity will be increased from 200-250 lorries per day to 1000. The facility is planned to be put into operation at the end of September this year.





Head of the Government instructed to keep under control the further development of transport and logistics potential and increase the capacity of infrastructure to meet the growing cargo traffic. Over the past year, bilateral trade turnover between China and Kazakhstan increased by 30%, reaching $31.5 billion. Simplification of customs procedures will give impetus to further strengthen the position of Kazakhstan as a key transit transport corridor in the region. It was noted that modern digital solutions such as Cross-Docking, which have proven their effectiveness, should be scaled up in other regions.





As the Head of State noted, it is important to utilise our competitive advantages to ensure progressive economic growth. We have all the conditions to turn Kazakhstan into one of the key transit hubs of Eurasia. We say that Kazakhstan has no access to the sea, but China is our ocean. Here we should concentrate our efforts and ensure seamless passage. We are developing the transit corridor very actively: we have agreements with our Azerbaijani and Georgian colleagues. We will also work further. The expansion of the Dostyk-Moyinty railway connection will give a new impetus. We see that business is ready to expand, and there are those who are willing to invest. All this will allow to increase the volume of transit cargo many times," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.