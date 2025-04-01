Presidents of Kazakhstan and Slovenia held talks in an expanded format
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar conducted negotiations in an expanded format with the participation of official delegations from both countriesy, Akorda reports.
Welcoming the Slovenian delegation, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Slovenia - a time-tested and reliable partner in Europe.
Your visit is extremely important, as it gives additional impetus to enhancing our mutual cooperation. Just now, we had a very comprehensive discussion on many issues regarding the international situation. We expressed our joint commitment to achieving positive results in terms of mutual cooperation. For us, Slovenia is a time-tested and reliable partner in Europe. We will do our utmost to achieve practical results", - said the President Tokayev.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined promising areas of bilateral cooperation, expressing his commitment to creating favorable conditions for Slovenian businesses in Kazakhstan, including transparent regulation, investment protection, and economic diversification. He emphasized the great importance he attaches to the Kazakh-Slovenian Business Forum in Astana, which aims to further expand trade and investment ties between the two countries.
President of Slovenia expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm reception in Astana.
This visit is intended to contribute to deepening economic cooperation. This goal is shared by both our countries. We have significant potential for growth, and I am confident that we can achieve more. The volume of trade between our countries is increasing every year. As you have already mentioned, we have reached an investment volume of 200 million dollars, but the opportunities are much broader. That is why I am very pleased to be in Astana accompanied by a representative business delegation", - said Nataša Pirc Musar.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to cooperation in promising areas such as trade, investment, transport and logistics, critical minerals, digitalization and artificial intelligence, healthcare, and tourism.
Following the talks, the presidents adopted a Joint Statement.
Members of the official delegations exchanged the following documents:
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Slovenia in the field of education and science;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Slovenia on cooperation in the field of tourism;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia.
