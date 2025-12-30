President approves Kazakhstan People's Assembly development concept till 2030

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday chaired a meeting of the Security Council, focusing on national energy system resilience, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





The meeting saw reports made by energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, and a number of heads of government agencies.





The Kazakh President said that in today's reality, energy security ensures independence and economic resilience, noting that the country’s existing resources are generally enough for self-sufficiency in electricity. He also stressed that growing demand requires rational and efficient use of resources.





The meeting also highlighted the need to develop domestic maneuvering capacities. Alongside the development of gas generation and energy storage, hydropower’s potential remains relevant.





The Head of State also pointed to the importance of broad implementation of water conservation technologies across agriculture, industry, and other economic sectors.





Special attention was placed to address scientific-technological and personnel challenges facing the sector. Training of skilled personnel for the development of a scientific research base for hydropower was also highlighted.







