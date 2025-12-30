This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President approves Kazakhstan People's Assembly development concept till 2030
Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting on energy resilience
Head of State relieves ARDFM Deputy Chairwoman Mariya Khadzhiyeva from duty
Kazakhstan’s capital prepares for autonomous taxi rollout
The memorandum provides for a stage-by-stage preparation of the driverless taxi project - from regulatory and technological development to pilot launches. The project implementation is scheduled for 2026 and will be carried out in close cooperation with government agencies and city services," the ministry says.
Kazakhstan to launch first Soyuz-5/Sunkar from Baiterek in Q1 2026
This is our own Kazakh launch complex, designed to deploy launch vehicles in the medium-to-heavy class segment. Preparations are currently in an active phase, and the rocket is now on the territory of Kazakhstan. We expect the first test launch to take place in the first quarter of next year," the minister said.
President signs law boosting investment in hydrocarbons and uranium
Kazakhstan reinforces protection of historical and cultural heritage
Kazakh President signs decree expanding National Security Committee’s powers
Kazakhstan rightfully serves as a golden bridge between East and West - Tokayev
This is one of the largest railroad projects implemented in Kazakhstan in the years of Independence. In just a few months, an additional 6 million tons of cargo was transported along this route. The construction of the Moiynty-Kyzylzhar section is underway too," he noted.
