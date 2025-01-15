President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Railways’ operations in 2024

Tell a friend

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kazakhstan Railways Chairman Nurlan Sauranbayev, Akorda reports.





Sauranbayev made a report on the outcomes of the national company’s operations in 2024 as well as informed about the positive trend in the operational performance of the company.





The net freight turnover stood at 272 billion ton-kilometers. The record volume of 32 million tons of freight were transported via Kazakh-Chinese railway tracks, a 13.1% increase than in 2023. Container transit rose 8.8%. Container ship deliveries hit 1.4 million TEUs.





Up to 2,800 km of tracks have been restored so far, while over 1,000km of new railway tracks are under construction: Dostyq-Moiynty, Darbaza-Maktaaral and Almaty railway bypass. Works to build a second railway track on Dostyk-Moiynty section as well as a Zhetygen-Kazybek-bek bypass line are ahead of schedule and will be completed by 2025, said Sauranbayev.





Chairman Sauranbayev spoke about the terminal network expansion aimed at enhancing freight flows via the country’s corridors.





Increase in transit from China through the Trans-Caspian Route is attributable to the launch of the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in the dry port in Xi'an. Construction of terminals in the direction East-West in Almaty, in Azerbaijan’s sea port, in Budapest and in Selyatino village near Moscow is underway. A container hub in Aktau Port is under construction in collaboration with China’s Lianyungang Port, he said.





Sauranbayev also presented a number of new projects supported by the Head of State as well as briefed that the company seeks to place priority attention to infrastructure and terminal network development and implementation of digital solutions.





In turn, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of stepping up the work in these areas. According to him, the gradual realization of the tasks set will allow to achieve significant results in enhancing the country’s position as a transit hub in Eurasia.





