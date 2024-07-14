Prime Minister orders review of road infrastructure for culverts

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov within his working trip to Almaty visited a number of enterprises on the territory of the industrial zone, on the example of which he got acquainted with the pace of investment attraction and localisation of production. The conditions created here are aimed at simplifying the work of business, primeminister.kz reports.





At the factory "Irrigator Kazakhstan" Head of the Government inspected the production of tubes on Israeli technology for drip irrigation of crops to increase yields and water conservation. Launched in January this year, the company is capable of producing 270 million metres of products per year for garden, berry, vegetable and grain crops. The director of the company Murat Akshalov reported that the project attracted over 770 million tenge of foreign investment from the Israeli company METZERPLAS, which is almost a third of the total amount of the project.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of the project taking into account its focus on water conservation and instructed state agencies to work on the issue of loading the enterprise at full capacity, as well as to assist in cooperation with agricultural enterprises to establish sales. It should be noted that today the drip irrigation market in Kazakhstan is 70 thousand hectares.





Olzhas Bektenov was acquainted with the plans to deepen localisation and transition to more complex technological processes of production during a visit to Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan. Prime Minister was informed about the expansion and modernisation of the plant with an increase in the area up to 40 thousand square metres and the number of jobs up to 1700. The expansion project worth 16.4 billion tenge was implemented entirely at the expense of the investor. In addition, the company is investing in modernisation of welding, painting and assembly shops in order to increase the capacity of small-unit production and transition to a full production cycle with welding and painting of new models.





Astana Motors founder Nurlan Smagulov also announced plans to develop a production cluster, which, in addition to the existing Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan plant, includes a multi-brand plant under construction with a capacity of 90,000 cars per year (scheduled for launch in 2025), three plants for the production of automotive components and a logistics hub. The total number of jobs will exceed 6 thousand people.





Prime Minister emphasised that the Government would continue measures to support the domestic car industry. In turn, business should constantly develop and increase localisation.





At the next site, Prime Minister was informed about the start of construction of a new logistics distribution centre Wildberries with an area of over 100 thousand square metres. This is one of two similar projects being implemented in our country: the second centre will appear in Astana. At the current stage, 12.9 billion tenge has already been invested in the project. Completion of construction works is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. It is planned to create 4,000 jobs. The launch of the logistics distribution centre in Almaty will reduce logistics costs for entrepreneurs, expand the assortment and increase sales. This is the first Wildberries project of this kind outside the Russian Federation.





During the working trip, Head of the Government also got acquainted with the implementation of the programme of Small Industrial Parks of Almaty, functioning specifically to support small businesses. Olzhas Bektenov visited ALAESTATE LLP. These industrial premises, provided with all types of communications, are leased on favourable terms with the possibility of subsequent purchase.





For example, Qulpynai Confectionery Company, having started with an initial lease area of 150 square metres in 2016, today launched the 3rd shop with a total area of 2,880 square metres. The favourable rental rate has allowed the company to grow to 3 workshops and 17 shops, employing over 500 people. Production capacity of all shops is more than 900 tonnes of finished products per year.





In total, 11 small industrial parks operate in Almaty, where 76 residents work. Private investments of 3.6 billion tenge have been made and 914 jobs have been created. An additional 26 projects will be implemented until 2026. Today more than 250 SMEs have already expressed a desire to become residents of industrial parks.





Head of the Government noted the importance of targeted work of the akimat to support businesses implementing projects in priority sectors of the economy.





The President in his Address instructed the Government to stimulate the consolidation of small businesses. It is important for the economy of Almaty and the country as a whole to support business and improve the tools to stimulate business activity. Industrial zones, especially small industrial parks, have become an effective mechanism. By deploying production here, entrepreneurs can channel the saved funds into turnover. It is necessary to continue the work and scale the experience to other regions," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.