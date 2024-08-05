Roman Sklyar holds meeting on "Comfortable School" national project implementation

Images | primeminister.kz

The implementation of the National Project "Comfortable School" was considered at a meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, primeminister.kz reports.





By order of the Head of State in the country the National Project "Comfortable School" is being implemented, under which it is planned to build 369 schools of a new format for 740 thousand pupils by 2026. As of today, active work on 217 schools is underway.





Particular attention is paid to the functionality and safety of the educational environment in the implementation of the national project. Separate blocks for elementary and high school students are envisaged. Among the requirements are increasing safety measures through the introduction of modern technical means, creating a barrier-free environment for children with special educational needs and providing schools with modern subject classrooms.





When constructing schools, priority is given to domestic manufacturers. The share of Kazakhstan-made materials in the national project averages 70%, including construction materials up to 90%. Furniture products - exclusively domestic production.





As reported by the chairman of the board of Samruk-Kazyna Construction JSC Maulen Aimanbetov, commissioning of the first objects will be completed earlier than scheduled. Thus, 21 comfortable schools will be opened in August, before the beginning of the school year. Further, according to plans, 18 schools will be opened in September, 58 more in October and 112 schools by the end of the year.





In addition, 85 schools are being built in the country at the expense of various sources, of which 8 schools have already been put into operation and more than 30 schools are planned to be built before the beginning of the new school year.





Organizational issues on the implementation of the 2nd stage of the National Project were also discussed. In particular, it was instructed to proceed as soon as possible to hold tenders to identify contractors for the construction of 152 comfortable schools to be commissioned by the end of 2025.





During the meeting Roman Sklyar instructed the authorized state bodies and organizations to ensure maximum involvement of domestic manufacturers, strict control over the quality of construction and compliance with the established commissioning plans.