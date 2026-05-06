05.05.2026, 12:25 5291
Tokayev briefed on preparations for Supreme Eurasian Economic Council's meeting in Astana
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Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State was reported on the key areas of the EEC’s activities, as well as on the implementation of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union bodies in 2026.
The President was also briefed on the completion of work on the Joint Statement on the Responsible Development of Artificial Intelligence within the EAEU.
The document will define the main areas of cooperation among the member states of the integration bloc on the development of artificial intelligence technologies across the sectors of economy," the President’s press service stated.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on preparations for the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum, scheduled for 28-29 May in Astana.
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05.05.2026, 19:05 4736
Kazakhstan ratifies allied relations treaty with Tajikistan
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The President of Kazakhstan has signed the law On ratification of the Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The text of the law will be published in the official press.
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05.05.2026, 16:08 5576
The President received Zhang Qihai, Chairman of Xinjiang Lihua Co., Ltd
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The discussion focused on the development of a vertically integrated cotton-textile cluster with full-cycle production in Kazakhstan, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that the project would significantly reduce import dependence and supply the domestic market with competitive products.
The Chairman of Xinjiang Lihua told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that a number of facilities had already been commissioned, including two cotton-processing plants. In the upcoming years, the company plans to launch the production of nonwoven fabric, home textiles, and clothing.
The implementation of the project will enable the expansion of cotton plantations up to 52,000 hectares utilizing innovative digital technologies and drip irrigation.
The first stage of the project will see a $360 million investment in the cotton cluster, which is expected to create over 4,000 jobs.
The Head of State emphasized the cluster’s importance for the development of the agricultural industry and manufacturing in the south of the country. In his opinion, the company should focus on training local staff.
The President also highlighted the need for the widespread use of water-saving technologies and supported the implementation of smart digital solutions and artificial intelligence, given the high resource consumption of cotton farming.
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05.05.2026, 12:48 5531
Kazakhstan names new Head of Presidential Administration
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The Head of State decreed to appoint Roman Sklyar as the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his previous post, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He graduated from the Pavlodar State University, Moscow Institute of Modern Business and Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations.
Roman Sklyar graduated from the Pavlodar State University, the Moscow Institute of Modern Business and the Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations.
He began his career in 1989 at Ekibastuzugleavtomatika.
Held various roles in Pavlodar companies (1990-2002).
He also served in akimats of Pavlodar city and Pavlodar region in 2003-2006, and worked in Astana akimat in 2006.
He was appointed as the Vice Minister of Transport and Communications in 2011, Vice Minister of National Economy in 2016, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development in 2019, Deputy Prime Minister in September 2019 and First Deputy Prime Minister in January 2022.
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05.05.2026, 11:30 5851
Government Reserves Allocate 25 Billion Tenge for Heating Season Preparation
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Under the instructions of the President on the modernization of energy infrastructure, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired the Government session to review the results of the past heating season and the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating season, primeminister.kz reports.
Reports were delivered by Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yesimkhanov, Chairmen of the Boards of KEGOC Nabi Aitzhanov and Samruk-Energo Kairat Maksutov, as well as the akims of Karaganda, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.
The Prime Minister noted that the past heating season was completed without critical emergencies. The number of technological disruptions at power plants decreased by 15% compared to last year. At the same time, a historical maximum electricity generation of about 17,000 MW was achieved, which is 7% higher than the previous heating season.
These facts confirm a sufficiently high level of preparation for the past winter. In his Address to the Nation, the Head of State set the task of modernizing energy infrastructure and utilities. Under the program ‘Tariff in Exchange for Investments’, almost 384 billion tenge has been allocated this year for the repair and modernization of power plants, which is 9% more than last year. The implementation of the National Project for the Modernization of the Country’s Energy Infrastructure is in the active phase. This year alone, it is planned to modernize 130 km of heat networks and 10,500 km of power supply networks. The implementation of these measures will reduce the wear rate of these networks to 48% and 62%, respectively," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
At the same time, the Head of Government drew the attention of ministries and akimats to the inadmissibility of reducing the volume of repair works and their financing. Measures will be taken against both owners and management companies in case of any such instances. In this regard, KEGOC, together with the Ministry of Energy, was instructed to approve the operating modes of equipment for nationally significant stations by May 25.
It was noted that the key task for the regions is to ensure high-quality and timely preparation for the upcoming heating season. Repair and modernization works on power equipment and engineering networks must be carried out according to plan and within the established deadlines. Special attention must be paid to conducting pressure tests of heat networks - they must be performed on time and with proper quality.
The Government is providing all necessary support. More than 25 billion tenge has been approved from the Government reserve for the repair and construction of heat sources and networks. These funds are directed toward the modernization of facilities in Zhetisu, Abay, Akmola, and East Kazakhstan regions, as well as the repair of about 30 km of heat networks in four regions.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need for strict control over the effective use of allocated funds and preventing any delays in work schedules. In case of failure to obtain readiness passports for energy facilities for the heating season, regional akims will bear personal responsibility. Akimats were instructed to complete all tender procedures and begin repair works within two weeks.
There should be no unnecessary bureaucracy here. Repair works on heat supply facilities must be completed no later than the end of August. The Ministry of Industry and Construction and regional akimats must ensure full readiness of education and healthcare facilities by September 1. For northern, central, and eastern regions, all engineering infrastructure and housing and utilities facilities must be fully prepared for launch by September 15, and in other regions - by October 15. I instruct the akims to personally control the situation with regular visits to the sites," the Prime Minister emphasized.
The Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Transport and akimats, was instructed to ensure the timely accumulation of fuel reserves at heat sources and dead-ends by September 1. Coordination and control over the implementation of the instructions were assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
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04.05.2026, 18:11 18901
Presight CEO awarded with Dostyk Order for contribution to Kazakhstan's Smart City project
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The Head of State received Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight AI, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Welcoming Thomas Pramotedham, the President highlighted the high level of cooperation with Presight AI and expressed gratitude for the company’s practical contribution to the development of artificial intelligence solutions in Kazakhstan.
He emphasized the significant potential for expanding the partnership through the implementation of new initiatives.
Thomas Pramotedham, in turn, informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of his company’s interest in participating in the Data Center Valley project, aimed at building a specialized ecosystem for artificial intelligence infrastructure, computing capacities, and digital services.
Particular attention was given to the Smart City initiative. The President noted that the project already launched in Astana contributes to improving public safety and quality of life, and expressed interest in implementing a similar solution in Almaty.
In recognition of Thomas Pramotedham’s personal contribution to the Smart City project and to the development of bilateral cooperation, the President awarded him the Order of Dostyk, 2nd degree.
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04.05.2026, 17:10 19186
President Tokayev says GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus set to cement Almaty’s role as IT- hub
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The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, today held a meeting with Executive Vice President at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) Trixie LohMirmand, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The meeting focused on advancing Kazakhstan’s digital economy and strengthening ties within international tech platforms.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the nation's bold objective: achieving a complete digital transformation over the next three years.
The hosting of the region's first GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus forum in Almaty is seen as clear evidence of this strategy and the country's readiness to actively shape the global technological agenda.
Particular focus was placed on Almaty's role as a key tech hub, hosting nearly a third of the nation's IT companies and boasting a mature ecosystem with strong involvement from startups, investors, and international players.
The Kazakh president highly praised the role of Trixie LohMirmand in the international promotion of GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus. In turn, the executive vice president at the Dubai World Trade Centre noted that this platform facilitates the unification of key technology market players and the formation of new partnerships.
The interlocutors discussed the prospects of establishing GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus as a sustainable annual platform for the region, along with the possibility of holding other regional events in Kazakhstan.
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04.05.2026, 15:21 19511
Tokayev holds II meeting of AI Development Council
Images | Akorda
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In his remarks, the Head of State noted that the world had entered a qualitatively new stage of technological transformation, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
According to the President, the ongoing changes are incomparable to the industrial revolutions of the 19th-20th centuries in terms of the speed and depth of transformation, erasing the boundaries between physical reality and the digital space.
Artificial intelligence is becoming the backbone of the new global economy, while big data is a critically important resource. In this regard, Kazakhstan views the development of artificial intelligence as a key strategic priority. Our goal is to transform Kazakhstan into a modern digital state. We have created the necessary institutional infrastructure, and now we must ensure the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy," the President stated.
At the same time, Kazakhstan will be guided by the principle of "technological prudence," remaining firmly committed to national interests, Tokayev said.
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04.05.2026, 12:54 18391
Michael Daniel to head Kazakh Aviation Administration
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Michael Daniel has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC on May 4, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites the Civil Aviation Committee.
Michael Daniel holds a degree in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the US.
He has over 40 years of experience in civil aviation.
He began his career at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), held key positions, including flight operations inspector, aircraft certification specialist, head of flight safety, and senior manager for international programs and policy.
He has extensive international experience, headed the FAA offices in Singapore and Beijing (2006-2009), overseeing foreign repair stations and conducting global safety assessments.
Throughout the years, he chaired international initiatives such as the APEC transport safety working group, and collaborated with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
To note, one of his main priorities will be opening direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States.
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