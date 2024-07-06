05.07.2024, 11:07 5361
Yellow level of terrorist threat lifted in four cities
Images
Four cities of Kazakhstan cancelled moderate (yellow) level of terrorist threat due to completion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and state visit of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The yellow level of terrorist threat is cancelled from 11:59pm, July 4, in Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Kokshetau cities, in accordance with a decision of the Head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan, who is also the chief of the Republican Operational Headquarters for Fight against Terrorism.
From July 2 to 5, 2025, Kazakhstan hosted the 24th Summit of the SCO Heads of State and state visit of the President of China, Xi Jinping. The authorized governmental structures were taking measures to ensure maximum security of high-profile foreign delegations arriving in Kazakhstan.
The yellow level of terrorist threat was declared in the facilities hosting the SCO Summit in Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Kokshetau cities from 00:01am of July 2 to 11:59 pm of July 4.
Law enforcement agencies are operating in a routine mode.
04.07.2024, 15:55 3646
Kazakh Culture Center to open in Beijing
The Kazakh Culture Center will open in Beijing, China, Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva told journalists on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In an interview in a mobile studio of the Jibek Joly/ Silk Way TV channels, the Minister touched upon two aspects. The first is that cultural cooperation agreements were signed as part of the state visit of the President of China Xi Jinping. In particular, for the first time ever in the history of Kazakhstan-China relations China’s Culture Centre will open in Astana and Kazakh Culture Center will open in Beijing. The law on the mutual establishment of culture centers was already ratified.
The Minister said the Kazakh Culture Center is called to further promote Kazakh culture, art and history of Kazakhstan. She added the country’s SCO chairmanship and cooperation with the SCO member countries contribute to tackling several issues.
The Minister said yesterday the Presidents of Kazakhstan and China confirmed that cooperation between the two countries embarked on a brand-new level, a new stage of cooperation. All depends primarily on how state bodies will work and contribute to further strengthening and deepening of relations. All the agreements in the sphere of information and cinematography will soon yield results through specific projects.
Aida Balayeva also focused on the quality of content, the development of content in the state language, and raising people’s media literacy.
02.07.2024, 18:32 4141
Roman Sklyar to head newly established National Center for Investment Activity
First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, is to head the National Center for Investment Activity, established by the governmental decree, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Center is to run as a part of the Industrial and Infrastructure Promotion Unit of the Kazakh Government Office, reads the decree.
According to the decree the post of the head of the National Center for Investment Activity is taken by the First Deputy Prime Minister, the position occupied by Roman Sklyar.
The National Center for Investment Activity is to set up the activity of the Secretariat of the Investment Promotion Council, elaborate suggestions to better the regulatory policy for a competitive investment climate, support and monitor investment projects upon the government’s instruction, conduct cross-industry coordination in supporting and monitoring investment projects on delivery of public services, as well as develop proposals to improve business processes of public bodies, providing public services to investors.
02.07.2024, 16:43 11941
2 million hectares treated against locusts in Kazakhstan
Images
In Turkestan and Zhambyl regions, protective measures against locusts are fully completed, primeminister.kz reports.
The current situation on locust control was considered at the regular meeting of the Republican operational headquarters chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.
To date, chemical treatments have been carried out on an area of 2 million hectares, which is 77.4% of the projected volume.
Treatment against Italian pruce has been completed in Abay, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Work has started in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.
Due to heavy rains and strong winds last week in Aktobe and Kostanay regions monitoring and chemical treatments were suspended. Work will begin Wednesday-Thursday. The regions are provided with pesticides, additional equipment will be sent if necessary.
The entire border area with the Russian Federation in Aktobe oblast has been treated. Surveys on the borders of other regions are being conducted. On 1 July, during a telephone conversation between Serik Zhumangarin and Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev, it became known that from the Russian side the processing of the border areas with Kazakhstan was completed.
However, Serik Zhumangarin instructed regional akimats not to reduce the pace of work until the situation is fully stabilised.
The meeting also considered the progress of providing farmers with mineral fertilisers.
Recall that this year, on the instructions of the Head of State, measures have been taken to increase the volume of fertiliser application up to 1.5 million tonnes. This is 2.2 times more than last year. Since March, a mechanism of advance subsidies for domestic fertilisers has been implemented, where budget subsidies are transferred in advance to special accounts of producers to sell cheaper fertilisers to farmers.
According to regional akimats, contracts for the supply of 963,000 tonnes of fertilisers have already been signed, of which 855,000 tonnes have been shipped.
02.07.2024, 12:37 11966
Olzhas Bektenov discusses joint projects in energy sector with CNPC head Dai Houliang of China
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Dai Houlihan, who arrived in Kazakhstan in the framework of the state visit of the President of the People's Republic of China, primeminister.kz reports.
Considered issues of deepening investment co-operation in the energy sector. Particular attention was paid to the joint project to increase the production capacity of the Shymkent oil refinery. The participants of the meeting discussed the current stage of the project and confirmed the intention to accelerate the pace of modernisation for timely commissioning of the facility.
Taking into account the expansion of the Shymkent refinery considered measures to provide the plant with a sufficient volume of feedstock and expansion of the Kenkiyak-Atyrau and Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil pipelines. Kazakhstan and Chinese experts are currently making the necessary calculations.
During the meeting Olzhas Bektenov and Dai Houlyan outlined the prospects for further cooperation in the gas sector on the example of successful implementation of the joint project for the construction and commissioning of the first string of the gas pipeline "Beineu - Bozoi - Shymkent".
Head of the Government noted that joint ventures are successful and economically profitable. At the same time, Prime Minister emphasised the importance of gradually increasing the share of local content through close cooperation with local producers of goods and service providers.
Kazakhstan, like many countries, sets itself a strategic task to ensure energy security of the country. First of all, it is the creation and modernisation of oil refining capacities. We pay special attention to increasing the production capacity of the Shymkent Refinery. One of the priorities in the implementation of all our projects is local content issues. If necessary goods or equipment are not produced in the country, we offer to jointly work out the issue of their localization on the territory of Kazakhstan in the near future," Olzhas Bektenov noted, confirming the Government's readiness for open and constructive dialogue in the implementation of joint plans.
For reference: China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) is among the top 3 largest oil companies in the world. More than $45 billion has been invested in the oil and gas industry of Kazakhstan. More than 30 thousand people work at CNPC enterprises in the country, 98.3% of them are Kazakhstani.
01.07.2024, 23:31 5086
President signs amendments to Tax Code
The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other mandatory payments to the budget" (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On enactment of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other mandatory payments to the budget" (Tax Code)," Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The law will be published in printed media.
01.07.2024, 23:14 5221
President Tokayev signs law on public procurement
The law was adopted to implement the President’s Address to the people of Kazakhstan dated September 1, 2022 "A just state. One nation. A prosperous society," Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Law is aimed at optimizing procurement procedures, improving the quality of purchased goods, works and services, enhancing responsibility of public procurement participants and developing competition.
01.07.2024, 20:01 38826
Four cities of Kazakhstan declare yellow level of terrorist threat ahead of SCO Summit
Images
Four cities of Kazakhstan - Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Kokshetau - declared moderate (yellow) level of terrorist threat ahead of the SCO Heads of State Summit, Kazinform News Agency reports.
From July 2 to 5, 2025, Kazakhstan will host a number of important international events including the Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and state visit of the President of China Xi Jinping.
The authorized governmental structures are taking measures to ensure maximum security of high-profile foreign delegations arriving in Kazakhstan.
The moderate (yellow) level of terrorist threat is declared in the facilities hosting the SCO Summit in Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Kokshetau cities from 00:01am of July 2 to 11:59pm of July 4.
The moderate level of terrorist threat encompasses some organizational, administrative and operational measures, such as:
- Imposing restrictions on the movement of vehicles and passersby in certain territories.
- Enhancing patrols with the attraction of canine services in the streets, squares, stadiums, parks, railroad lines, railway stations, bus stations, airports, metro, and in public places.
- Inspection of facilities vulnerable to terrorism and public places, as well as along the main routes of movement of the participants of public and mass events to detect and deactivate explosive devices.
- Strengthening security measures during inspection activities at the airports, metro facilities, railway stations and bus stations using special technical means.
28.06.2024, 20:46 68771
Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium to be built in Shymkent
Images
A ceremony of laying the foundation of the largest football stadium of the country in keeping with the international standards took place in the city of Shymkent. Attending the event was mayor Gabit Syzdykbekov, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium will be located in Bozaryk-2 microdistrict in Shymkent. The stadium slated for construction this year is to occupy the area of 21 ha and to have 35 thousand seats. The construction of the facility is set to be completed by the mid of 2026.
The city’s current stadium named after Kazhymukan Munaitpassov was built in 1969 and has 18 thousand seats.
Bearing the name ’50 years of Oktyabrya’ during the Soviet period, was the home of Metallurg, Meliorator, Sintez and Druzhba football clubs. Presently, the stadium is the home of Ordabasy FC.
