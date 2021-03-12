16 flights delayed due to bad weather conditions in Kazakh capital

16 flights are delayed due to bad flight weather in Kazakh capital today, March 10, press secretary of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport Anvar Shalekenov said.

Please contact the call centres of the airport and air companies for flight information.

6 outgoing flights and 10 incoming flights are delayed due to bad weather conditions," he added.













