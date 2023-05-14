11.05.2023, 22:06 2651
18 rail cars derailed in Shymkent
18 rail cars of a freight train running en route Shymkent -Arys derailed in Shymkent, Kazinform cites the city emergency situations department. As a result, 11 power poles and the roadway were partially damaged, otyrar.kz reports.
17 of the cars were empty. No casualties were reported.
Apartment complex under construction catches fire in Kazakh capital
An apartment complex under construction caught fire in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.
Firefighters arrived at the construction site situated on Akmeshit Street in front of Abu Dhabi Plaza.
According to preliminary information bitumen and siding of the apartment complex were ablaze.
The fire was suppressed at 03:17 p.m. No fatalities were reported.
Kazakh national injured in shooting in Istanbul - MFA
A national of Kazakhstan accidentally became a victim of a shooting in Istanbul, Türkiye, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to the Ministry’s Official Spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov, the man called the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul and said he was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Consul responded immediately and brought the man to a local hospital.
After a medical examination, he is awaiting a bullet removal surgery. His condition is stable. His wife is with him there in Istanbul. According to preliminary data, he became an accidental victim of a shootout between local citizens. He was walking home and when he was entering the entrance hall, one of the bullets hit him. Police are investigating the details of the incident," Aibek Smadyarov said.
11 injured as gas cylinder explodes in Zhanaozen
At least 11 people were injured as a gas cylinder blasted in Zhanaozen, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.
The gas cylinder explosion occurred at 05:00 a.m. Astana time in a two-storey two-section apartment building in Zhanaozen. One of the sections collapsed. The total area of the building is 600 square meters.
The circumstances and the probable cause of the explosion are being determined.
Over 50 resecures, a canine team, 10 units of equipment of the regional emergency situations department, ambulances, and local executive bodies are deployed in rescue operations.
More than 36,100 dead from last week's powerful quakes in southern Türkiye
number of people killed in the earthquakes that took place in the Kahramanmaras province on February 6 currently stands at 36,187
The death toll from devastating earthquakes in Turkey has passed 36,000, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement on Thursday, Kazinform learned from Anadolu Agency.
The number of people killed in the earthquakes that took place in the Kahramanmaras province on February 6 currently stands at 36,187. As many as 108,068 people suffered injuries. Over 4,300 aftershocks have been recorded in the region since the first quake," the statement reads.
The agency noted that over 216,000 people had been evacuated from the disaster zone.
AFAD General Director for Earthquake Risk Reduction Orhan Tatar said on Wednesday that the two most powerful earthquakes had lasted two minutes. According to the agency’s experts, the ground moved 7.3 meters. A total of 30 quadrillion joules of energy was released, Tatar added.
Over 35,410 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye
At least 35,418 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday
At least 35,418 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.
The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors last week were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck nine other provinces - Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.
Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.
Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said that "13,208 injured are still receiving treatment in our hospitals."
More than 249,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement.
Almost 195,962 people have been evacuated from the quake-hit regions so far, according to AFAD.
Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said a total 15 babies affected by the earthquakes were brought to a hospital in Ankara for comprehensive health checks.
A total of 9,046 foreign personnel from 82 nations are currently working in the disaster zone, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
It also said that 100 countries had offered assistance so far, with two more expected to send rescue teams.
Besides rescue teams, blankets, tents, food, and psychological support teams, along with over 12,300 vehicles, including excavators, tractors, and bulldozers, were also sent to the affected areas.
More than 227,762 tents, 2,607,390 blankets, and 48,271 containers have been sent to the 10 worst-hit provinces, said AFAD.
After the initial earthquake, an air bridge was established by the Turkish Armed Forces to deliver relief supplies and search and rescue teams to the region.
A large fleet of aircraft, including A-400Ms, carried search and rescue teams and vehicles to the region. Ambulance planes are also using the air bridge.
Rescue and relief personnel and materials were sent to the region with 170 helicopters and 76 aircraft, AFAD said.
A total of 26 ships were also assigned to the region for personnel and material shipment and for evacuation.
Source: kazinform
Kazakhstani rescuers recover bodies of 85 deceased from rubble in Türkiye
Kazakh rescuers have saved seven people from the debris handing them over to medical workers in quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.
The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry personnel have saved seven people and pulled out the bodies of 85 deceased, including 10 kids, from the rubble as part of rescue efforts in Türkiye.
The Kazakhstani rescuers continue their search and rescue efforts removing the debris of collapsed buildings and dismantling unstable constructions in two Turkish cities - Gaziantep and Nurdağı.
First aid is also provided by the Kazakh Emergency Situation Ministry's Disaster Medicine Center personnel on a round-the-clock basis.
Notably, at least 31,974 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, 2023.
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye
150 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been gathered in all the regions of the country to date
150 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been gathered in all the regions of the country to date, Almaty - 4 tonnes, Almaty region - 68 tonnes, Turkistan region - 25 tonnes, Shymkent - 50 tonnes, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions - 3 tonnes, Kazinform reports.
Of them, 75 tonnes were sent to Türkiye and 32 more tonnes were gathered and transferred to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Türkiye (AFAD).
114 national yurts were sent to Türkiye.
Bloggers, entrepreneurs, volunteers, public figures, journalists and active citizens did not stand aside.
The National Volunteer Network and the Red Crescent Society have organized huge work on the collection of humanitarian aid.
All the works are carried out together with the Turkish Embassy in Kazakhstan.
Kazakh rescuers save 7, help over 60 injured people in quake-battered Türkiye
More than 200 people were accommodated in temporary heating facilities
Kazakhstan’s emergency rescue teams saved 7 people, pulled 67 bodies from the rubble in quake-hit Gaziantep and Nurdağı cities in southeast of Türkiye. More than 200 people were accommodated in temporary heating facilities. More than 60 injured people were rendered assistance, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.
Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm). The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.
According to the latest data, the total death toll of the earthquake reached 31,000 in Türkiye.
