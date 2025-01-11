2 Kazakhstanis die in road accident in Russia’s Samara region

Tell a friend

Russia’s emergency situations ministry reported about seven Kazakhstanis suffered in the road accident on the 101st km of the federal road Samara-Bolshaya Chernigovka on night of January 5, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh emergency ministry.





Kazakhstan sent a convoy including rescuers and psychologists of the West Kazakhstan emergency department as well as ambulance crews from the local health department to transport those injured. Upon arrival, those suffered were already placed in medical facilities of Bolshaya Glushitsa, Novokuibyshevsk and Samara cities, said the ministry.





As earlier reported, seven Kazakhstanis suffered were transported today by ambulance to city and regional general hospitals in Uralsk city, Kazakhstan.





Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, two people died, whose bodies were delivered to Kazakhstan, reads the statement from the emergency situations ministry.





Earlier it was reported that seven nationals of Kazakhstan, including two children, suffered in a road accident on the Samara-Bolshaya Chernigovka highway (Russia’s Samara region).