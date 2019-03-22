350 people evacuatedat the station in Astana after a false bomb scare call

Astana. January 10. Kazakhstan Today - As a result of a false report of a bomb scare at the railway station of Astana 350 people were evacuated, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"On January 9 this year at 11.11 p.m. Operations Control of the Police Department received a call from anonymous caller who said that" there was a bomb at the railway station," the press-service of the Police Department informed.



The alarm was raised the personnel of the linear control police station in Astana, the staff of Department of Internal Affairs on transport of the city of Astana, NSC, Emergency Department, prosecutors and medical emergencies. A cordon was organized, 200 passengers and 150 staff Station were evacuated.



According to the press service, during the inspection the staff of elite force "Arlan" of Astana Police Department, Dog Training Center in transport with the use of search dogs checked all the rooms of the railway station and the surrounding area, an explosive device was not found.



As noted in the Department, delay of the passenger train Astana - Petropavlovsk was for 1 hour.



"The person reporting on the explosive device is being established, there is a question of opening a criminal case under article 242 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (deliberately false information about a terrorist act)", the press-service informed.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.