This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
4 children died, over 20 injured in hospital fire in S. Iraq
relevant news
Bus with rescuers buried in collapsed gold mine still not found
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Central Japan quake death toll reaches 180, with 120 still missing
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Japan increases manpower for quake rescues, deaths top 90
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Collision of two NYC subway trains causes derailment, multiple injuries
There is a major disruption to 1/2/3 service while emergency teams assist passengers and conduct an investigation after a train derailed near 96 St. There is no 1/2/3 service in most of Manhattan," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a post on X.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sixth-grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting, as Republican nominating contests approach
No parent, student, or teacher should have to wake up and face news about a school shooting," she said. "My heart aches for the victims of Perry, Iowa and the entire community."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Search for rescuers at collapsed Maikainzoloto mine continues, families to receive compensation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Iran confirms 84 deaths in Kerman explosions
The number of casualties as a result of this incident has reached 84 people. Regrettably, some of the injured are currently receiving treatment in intensive care units and are in critical condition," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2 bodies found at mining plant in Pavlodar region identified
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
04.01.2024, 17:15Roundup: Japan's massive earthquake triggers nuclear safety concerns 04.01.2024, 10:3154501India collaborates with SpaceX for maiden satellite launch into space 03.01.2024, 19:3749061As a progressive nation we should only look forward - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 03.01.2024, 13:3248821Kazakhstan Marks a Year of Substantial Progress Across Key Sectors 03.01.2024, 18:1148641Kazakhstan waives tourist fee for foreign travelers 13.12.2023, 19:41130686Experts share insights into navigating challenges facing Central Asia and the world 13.12.2023, 15:03129906Investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea in energy sector discussed by Government 12.12.2023, 18:561266713 times more cargo can be transported through Kazakhstan seaports than now - Alikhan Smailov 19.12.2023, 19:05At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development114856At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 12.12.2023, 17:50112331Alikhan Smailov: Government priority to ensure stable economic growth of at least 6%