6.4-Magnitude earthquake rocks Southern California

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale rocked Southern California on Thursday and was felt across a large part of Los Angeles County, according to early reports from the US Geological Survey (USGS), EFE reports.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 10:33 am, was at a depth of 8.7 kilometers (5.4 miles) on the outskirts of Ridgecrest, a town located about 250 km (155 mi.) north of Los Angeles.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.