At least 2,857 people infected with coronavirus in China, says news portal

As many as 2,857 people in China are infected with a new coronavirus as of Monday evening, China’s Wangyi news portal reports, referring to official data from Chinese regions.

According to the news portal, new cases have been reported in different parts of the country, including the coastal metropolis of Tianjin in Northern China, Beijing and Qinghai province (north-western China), TASS reports.

On Monday morning, the authorities said that more than 2,700 people were infected, the death toll amounted to 82, growing by two people over 24 hours. China’s Hubei province and its administrative center Wuhan account for the biggest number of infected people (1,423 people infected with the virus and 76 deaths). Then goes Guangdong province (151 people), Zhejiang and Henan (128 cases in each). Beijing reports 80 infected people (one death reported) and 21 people have been infected in Heilongjiang province sharing a border with Russia. One of the patients has died there.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Finance, this year the Chinese government will allocate from the budget an equivalent of $8.5 billion to fight the virus.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in almost all Chinese provinces including Beijing and Shanghai as well as in other countries such as Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States and Japan. The World Health Organization recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring it an international one.

