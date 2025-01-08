Avalanche descent occurs in E Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

An avalanche came down in East Kazakhstan region. No injuries were reported, Kazinform News Agency reports.





East Kazakhstan region braces for high avalanche danger due to heavy snowfall and high wind. This early morning, an avalanche of 1,300 cubic meters of snow occurred on the 62nd km of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Altai-Ulken-Naryn-Katon-Karagay-Rakhmanovskiye klyuchi highway. The 50-60m-long and around 3m-high avalanche blocked the road.





Movement on the road segment was limited in advance, as the storm warning had been issued. There were no one injured. The road opened at 8:15am following snow removal works, said the region’s emergency situations department.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan was set to be battered with blizzard and wind exceeding 30mps on January 3, 2025.