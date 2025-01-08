This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Avalanche descent occurs in E Kazakhstan
Number of vehicles involved in pile-up crash rises to almost 100 in Akmola region
Plane crashes in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Number of dead seals along Caspian coast rises to 850
Large boulder kills three people in Uzbekistan
Woman killed by tree in Pavlodar
The victim suffered multiple injuries. Unfortunately, those injuries were not compatible with life," the Pavlodar regional ambulance station reported.
Dead seals in Mangistau region: First expert conclusion published
A total of 289 сarcasses of dead seals were spotted washing ashore of the Caspian Sea in Tupkaraganskiy district. With the assistance of the local executive body, the carcasses were collected and transported to the landfill. In collaboration with the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology, toxicological and histological studies of the found seal carcasses were conducted. Samples of 112 seals were taken," the ministry stated.
We have taken samples of the coastal water from the location where the seal carcasses were discovered. The results will be available shortly, allowing us to determine the cause. Laboratory tests are currently underway," Yerlan Nyssanbayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, said.
Earthquake hits Almaty
Wildfires in Pavlodar region extinguished, localized in Karaganda region
The wildfire in Pavlodar region has been extinguished. The area of the fire is being determined," a statement from the ministry reads.
