Five children died: preliminary cause of fire in Zhanatas announced

At a press conference at the Regional Communications Service, Bakhyt Rataev, first deputy head of the Police Department of Zhambyl region, announced the preliminary cause of the fire in Zhanatas, which killed five children, the press service of the regional akimat reports.





Thus, according to preliminary data of experts from the forensic examination center, death occurred due to carbon monoxide poisoning, and the fire occurred as a result of an open source of fire hitting the surface of a flammable material, presumably bedding.





“On the fact of the fire, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Part 3 of Article 292 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (violation of fire safety requirements). According to preliminary data from experts of the forensic center, death was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, and the fire was caused by an open source of fire hitting the surface of a flammable material, presumably bedding. The final causes of the fire will be announced based on the results of all necessary examinations," Rataev said.





In turn, the head of the Emergency Situations Department, Yermek Mombayev, announced the preliminary research data of the fire-technical laboratory.





The fire occurred in a three-room apartment on the third floor of a five-story residential building. The fire was in a children's room. The area of the fire was 16 square meters. When a mobile fire-technical laboratory was conducting research at the scene of the incident, faulty wiring and electrical equipment, stoves and other additional heating devices were not found, the house is connected to central heating," - said the head of the Emergency Department.





The chairman of the special commission, deputy akim of Zhambyl region Ulan Zhazylbek noted that all the necessary assistance is being provided to the family.





According to him, this is a non-needy family, the father of the family works in a medical institution, the mother is on maternity leave (she works as a teacher at school).





















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.