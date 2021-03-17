Flight recorder data of crashed An-26 will be announced in the near future

The data of the flight recorder of crashed An-26 will be announced in the near future.

The Government of Kazakhstan has created an expert commission consisting of representatives of the National Security Committee, the Ministries of Defense and Internal Affairs. Currently, the members of the commission are at the crash site. The flight recorder has been removed. Work is underway to decrypt the data," reads the report.

As earlier reported, the military plane AH-26 en route Nur-Sultan – Almaty crash-landed today at 05:22 p.m. at the Almaty airport killing four. Two more are at the intensive care unit. Later president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the family members of the military killed in the plane crash at the Almaty airport. The President wished those survived sooner recovery.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.