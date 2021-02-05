Former top manager of Tengri Bank and head of one of the firms put on wanted list

The former top manager of Tengri Bank and the head of one of the firms have been put on the international wanted list, said the press service of the Financial Monitoring Agency.

The Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for financial monitoring in the framework of the pre-trial investigation against the former management of Tengri Bank JSC is looking for: former director of the administrative and economic department of JSC Tengri Bank Bakytov Almas Bakytuly, born in 1977, head of one of the companies controlled by him Rakhmetova (Bayzhanova) Togzhan Tileuzhanovna, born in 1991," reads the statement.

In case of any information available, please, call: 8 (7172) 708-478 or 8 777 111 93 77.





