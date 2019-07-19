Kazakh student died in China

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has confirmed the death of a Kazakh student in Changzhou, China.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry Aibek Smadyarov confirmed the death of the student. "Full information will be provided tomorrow at a press briefing. The only thing we know is that the girl died in China," he said.

Earlier, mass media reported of a death of 20-year-old Sandira Serikkhanova. She was a third-year student at Jiangsu University of Technology.

