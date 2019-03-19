Kazakhstan students detained by law enforcement officers of Egypt - Kazakhstan FM

Astana. 25 July. Kazakhstan Today - There were preliminary search of results of our diplomats of missing Kazakhstan students in Egypt.



"According to just obtained reliable information, six Kazakhstan listeners of a language course in Cairo have been detained by law enforcement officers of Egypt and are in the territory of this country. There is no threat of their life and health," the head of Press Service of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhaynakov reported about it on his Facebook page.



At present the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Cairo tries to obtain the official answer from the Egyptian side about the reasons of detention of our citizens, the place and conditions of their contents.



In the nearest future the meeting of the ambassador of Kazakhstan with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt on the matter will take place.



"Additional information will be provided later following the results of negotiations with the Egyptian side.



I would like to add that the matter is on special, constant control of the management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan," A. Zhaynakov reported.



