One body recovered after car plunges into river in Semey

The search and rescue efforts are ongoing as a car carrying four people veered off the road on the island and crashed into the Irysh River following a collision with a concrete barrier at 6:00am today in Semey city, Abai region, Kazinform News Agency cites the emergency situations ministry of Kazakhstan.





One of the passengers had a narrow escape, getting out the car and managing to reach the shore.





The search and rescue team of Abai region’s emergency situations department recovered the body of a young woman with no signs of life at 9:00am in 11km downstream from the incident site near microdistrict one, said Azamat Muratov, chief of the emergency situations department of Semey.





Currently, efforts are underway to search for two more people, with 55 rescuers, five boats, two drones, an echo sounder for underwater searches and 10 special vehicles engaged.





The personnel of the Kazakh emergency situations ministry from military unit 68303 named after Kassym Kaissenov are involved in the search operations, with rescue squads from East Kazakhstan are set to be deployed.





As reported earlier, the car entered the river as it took part in the street race.





