People evacuated from Almaty’s Esentai Mall over bomb threat

People have been evacuated from Esentai Mall in Almaty city.
The city’s police was reported about a bomb threat in one of the fast food restaurants in the Esentai shopping mall located on Al-Farabi Avenue. For security reasons people have been evacuated from the building. Representatives of emergency services are at the scene.
The information about the bomb threat is being checked.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
