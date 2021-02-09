Plane made emergency landing on road during an ambulance flight to East Kazakhstan region

A plane made an emergency landing on a road during a sanitary flight in the East Kazakhstan region, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reports.

On February 8, An-2 plane made an emergency landing in the time of AKZ1222 ambulance flight Ust-Kamenogorsk-Zaysan. The pilot reported a loss of engine power. The plane made an emergency landing on a road 23 km south of Ust-Kamenogorsk. Nobody has suffered. The aircraft has not been damaged. There were three crew members and two paramedics on board," said the message.













