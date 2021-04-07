Second girl hit by a drunk drive died in Almaty region

The second girl hit by a drunk driver of UAZ car has died in the Almaty region.

She died on April 4 at 21.00," said the health care department.

As it was reported, on March 2, two eight-year-old and two nine-year-old girls were hit by a UAZ car on the side of the road in the village of Koram, Enbekshikazakh district, Almaty region. According to police, the 54-year-old driver was drunk at the time of the accident. As a result of the incident, three girls were hospitalized. On March 14 it was reported that one of the girls died, and the second was in a coma. Pre-trial investigation is underway, and the driver is placed in a temporary detention facility.





