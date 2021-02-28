Smuggling of drugs worth KZT 70 mln suppressed in Kazakhstan

Employees of the RK NSC BS Department in Zhambyl region on February 26, 2021 at the Karasu automobile checkpoint prevented the illegal export from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan of a large consignment of medicines - more than 86 names.





According to the Border Service, there were no permits for the transported cargo; the estimated cost of medicines is over 50 million tenge.





On February 27, 2021, at the same checkpoint, another attempt to export a large consignment of medicines worth over 20 million tenge was prevented.





In both cases, the cargo and related materials have been transferred to the local State Revenue Department.





As noted in the Border Service, these are not the first attempts to illegally export medical products from the territory of Kazakhstan.













