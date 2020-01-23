The fourth in 24 hrs quake strikes C Asia

Kazakhstani seismologists registered the fourth quake within the last 24 hours in Central Asia.
The network of seismic stations recorded the earthquake on January 20, 2020, at 13:33:32 p.m. The 4.2 magnitude quake was centered 355 km southwards Almaty in the territory of China. It occurred at a depth of 5 km.
As earlier reported, three quakes occurred in the territory of Almaty region and China. On January 19 the earthquake struck Almaty.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
