Three settlements flooded in Almaty rgn due to heavy rainfall

Three settlements were flooded in the Almaty region due to heavy rainfall, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

Due to an increase in the temperature, heavy rain, snow melting and flow of melt water in three settlements of the Almaty region - the villages Eshkiolmes and A.Aldabergenov of the Eskeldy district, as well as in the village Talapty, Koksu district - the courtyards of private residential houses were flooded", - said the official representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Uali.

According to him, on the night of February 8, the Emergency Situations Department of Almaty region received a message that water overflow was recorded in three settlements, about 40 courtyards were flooded.

10 people were evacuated from the scene of the accident by forces of the Emergency Situations Ministry and employees of the local administration in the village Eshkiolmes. They are housed in a school. The water was pumped out using a motor pump. An operational headquarters was deployed on the basis of the Emergency Situations Department, and a hot line was operating.

At the moment, work is underway to deepen the irrigation ditch network, build an embankment dam and drain melt water.

At the flooding sites, the forces and means of the emergency response department of the Almaty region (67 employees, 15 units of equipment, 18 motor pumps), local executive bodies (28 employees, 5 units of equipment and 5 motor pumps), as well as RPD (7 employees, 3 units of equipment) were involved.

Rescue phone numbers are: 101 or 112.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.