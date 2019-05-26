Tourist bus overturns in Italy: Kazakhstanis among those injured, MFA

A bus carrying foreign tourists has overturned today in the Province of Siena, Italy. According to preliminary data, there are Kazakhstanis among those who suffered injuries, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service reports.

The road accident claimed the life of one person and injured another ten. All of them were rushed to the hospital, four of them are in critical condition.

The Kazakh diplomat left for Siena to check out all of the information, the release reads.

