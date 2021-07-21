Tourist missing in the mountains of Almaty was found severely frozen on glacier of Mametova peak

picture: news.myseldon.com

A tourist who disappeared in the Almaty mountains was found severely frozen on the glacier of Manshuk Mametova peak, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Rescuers of the Republican Operational Rescue Detachment found the missing man on the glacier of M. Mametova Peak. He was very cold, the rescuers provided him with warm clothes. He did not need medical attention. The tourist was descended from the glacier with a tourist from the mountains," Talgat Uali, official representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.













