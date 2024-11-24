Woman killed by tree in Pavlodar

Tell a friend

Today, November 7, the incident took place in the vicinity of a residential property on Yestay Street in Pavlodar. A local Instagram account shared footage from the scene, showing a tree pinning a woman down and damaging two vehicles, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Gusty wind started to pound the Pavlodar region this morning, resulting in many reports of damage. A woman was among the casualties. As a result of the incident, she suffered injuries incompatible with life.





According to the emergency services, the call was received at 9.37 am. Rescuers arrived at the scene within 6 minutes. Born in 1957, the woman was quickly pulled from under the fallen tree, but, unfortunately, she died from her injuries.





The victim suffered multiple injuries. Unfortunately, those injuries were not compatible with life," the Pavlodar regional ambulance station reported.