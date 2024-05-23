22.05.2024, 13:26 5816

20th Meeting of Intergovernmental Commission for Ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan Marks New Stage of Kazakh-German Cooperation

Images | Kazakh MFA
The 20th anniversary meeting of the Kazakh-German Intergovernmental Commission for the Affairs of Ethnic Germans in the Republic of Kazakhstan was organized today in Astana in order to strengthen cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany and discuss the affairs of the German ethnic group, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Matters Related to Ethnic German Resettlers and National Minorities, Member of the Bundestag Natalie Pawlik co-chaired the meeting. Representatives of the two countries’ ministries and organizations, including the "Wiedergeburt" (Rebirth) foundation, also took part in the work of the Commission.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany and measures taken to support the cultural, linguistic and national identity of Kazakh Germans, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the field of science, education and culture.

The Commission co-chairs noted the mutual interest in expanding partnership within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission and agreed to continue interaction to strengthen the "living bridge" connecting Kazakhstan and Germany.

For reference: according to statistics, there are 226,000 ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan and around 1 million Germans resettlers from Kazakhstan in Germany.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized that the multiethnic composition of Kazakhstan’s population is an important factor in the successful development of the country. "Thousands of kilometers separating our countries do not hinder the development and deepening of Kazakh-German relations, as well as the promotion of rapprochement of our peoples. By virtue of history, Kazakhstan has a large German diaspora, while a large number of former citizens of Kazakhstan have resettled in Germany," noted the diplomat.

Ethnic Germans are widely represented in all spheres of life in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh-German Center in Astana, the Kazakh-German University in Almaty, the Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering in Aktau, the German Drama Theatre, as well as the Deutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper are some of the key structures that contribute to strengthening cultural and humanitarian interaction between Kazakhstan and Germany.

That is why the Kazakh side pays great attention to effective partnership with the German authorities in the field of culture, education and social sphere, which helps ensure that Kazakhstan’s ethnic Germans have good prospects in the future and are thereby able to make their important contribution to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Natalie Pawlik welcomed the dynamically developing bilateral cooperation noting that Kazakhstan is a key partner for Germany in Central Asia. The Co-Chair informed about the assistance provided by the German Federal Government to the Germans of Kazakhstan and future plans. According to her, supporting the study of the German language in Kazakhstan can contribute to the preservation of the national identity of the German ethnic group and will also become a good prerequisite for training professionals for joint investment projects.

Following the Commission’s meeting, a communique was signed providing for further measures of intergovernmental cooperation.
 

22.05.2024, 15:28 5781

Key Issues on the Agenda of Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Chair of the Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid of the German Bundestag Renata Alt, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the discussion, the parties addressed current issues of the bilateral cooperation, including the role of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening the mutually beneficial dialogue.

They noted active development of the entire spectrum of cooperation in political, economic and socio-cultural spheres, significantly boosted by the reciprocal visits in 2023 of the heads of the two states - Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The promising opportunities for strengthening mutually beneficial partnership in the areas of energy, including renewable energy, extraction and processing of critical raw materials, education and tourism were emphasized during the discussion.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about the main directions and initiatives of President Tokayev to build a "Just Kazakhstan", which was positively received by the German parliamentarian.

Kazakh and German representatives also exchanged views on the promotion of the reforms, with a special focus on human rights and democracy, as well as cooperation in this area within international organizations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to further enhancing the dialogue between Astana and Berlin on the full range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

For reference: since 2005, the volume of German investments in Kazakhstan’s economy amounted to around 5.8 billion US dollars.

In 2023, the Kazakh-German mutual trade reached 3.9 billion US dollars (exports - 742.3 million, imports - 3.2 billion).

Engagement between "Kazakhstan-Germany" and "Germany-Central Asia" groups in the two countries’ Parliaments plays an important role in developing inter-parliamentary dialogue.
 

20.05.2024, 14:04 19556

Kazakhstan and U.S. Continue Constructive Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms

Images | Kazakh MFA
The third meeting of the annual High-level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms between Kazakhstan and the United States took place in Astana co-chaired by Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for International Affairs Erzhan Kazykhan and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in a constructive way cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States on issues of mutual interest in the field of human rights. The parties focused on further implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political reform agenda that includes strengthening the protection of rights of people with disabilities, combating trafficking in persons, ensuring freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, supporting the development of media, as well as asset recovery and combating corruption.

The United States reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to fruitful and reliable cooperation based on mutual interests and universal values. Under Secretary Uzra Zeya expressed the United States’ unwavering support for President Tokayev’s political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of consistent implementation of the Action Plan on human rights and the rule of law signed by the President of Kazakhstan last December.

The parties paid special attention to strengthening the policy of zero tolerance for violence against women and children. The United States, in particular, welcomed the law passed on April 15, 2024, which toughened the penalties for domestic violence and violence against children in Kazakhstan.

The participants also discussed promoting human rights at multilateral and regional fora, including through cooperation at the UN Human Rights Council and initiatives of the C5+1 Summit held in New York last year.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed to continue productive interaction and hold the next meeting of the High-Level Dialogue in 2025 in Washington, DC.
 

20.05.2024, 09:28 15521

Israel’s Innovative Water Technologies Presented in Kazakhstan

As part of the research and implementation of Israel’s best practices in the field of water security, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Daulet Yemberdiyev visited and became familiar with the activities of leading Israeli companies Mekorot, Odis and BlueGen Water, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

These companies are at the forefront of the nation's environmental infrastructure and offer innovative solutions in water management, wastewater treatment and recycling, and the development of desalination systems and water-saving technologies.

The heads of Israeli companies presented to the diplomat implemented innovative projects, and demonstrated exclusive solutions in the field of water management.

Ambassador Yemberdiyev especially emphasized that the leadership of Kazakhstan pays a key attention and importance to water conservation projects to ensure sustainable development and environmental safety of the country.

As a result of the meetings, it was agreed on further joint research initiatives and organizing in the near future visits of representatives of Israeli water companies to the regions of Kazakhstan.

The national company "Mekorot" has one of the most advanced water supply systems in the world. The company is the country's primary water supplier and operates thousands of facilities for water supply, water quality control, infrastructure, wastewater treatment, desalination, etc.

"Odis" is one of the leading companies in the development, design and construction of water and wastewater treatment systems.

"BlueGen Water" has been offering advanced and effective solutions for water, wastewater and solid waste treatment since 1988, and is engaged in the construction of technologically advanced environmental projects.
 

17.05.2024, 20:35 45041

Prospects of Strengthening Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Estonia Discussed in Tallinn

Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko paid a working visit to Tallinn, where he held meetings with Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Jonatan Vseviov and Chairman of the Estonia-Kazakhstan friendship group in the Riigikogu (Parliament) Vadim Belobrovtsev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, the parties discussed the prospects for developing Kazakh-Estonian political dialogue, enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations. Additionally, the issues related to organization of bilateral visits and facilitating the development of inter-departmental ties, as well as business, cultural and educational exchanges were addressed. The parties exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.

Furthermore, Roman Vassilenko emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with the European Union with a focus on the effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU.

During the meeting with the Estonian deputy, Roman Vassilenko briefed his counterpart on the progress of political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, particularly on the new electoral system, measures to strengthen parliamentarianism and multi-party system. The parties discussed the opportunities for advancing parliamentary diplomacy and ways to involve parliamentarians further in bilateral cooperation. In this regard, an agreement was reached to elaborate the visit of the Estonian friendship group delegation to Kazakhstan by the end of this year.

During the visit, Roman Vassilenko also participated in the Lennart Meri Conference, where he presented Kazakh approaches to addressing issues on international and regional agenda.

In 2023, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Estonia reached 157.5 million US dollars, reflecting a 29% increase (exports of 78.1 million US dollars, imports of 79.4 million US dollars).

As of January 1, 2024, there are 74 companies with Estonian capital operating in Kazakhstan.
 

17.05.2024, 18:34 45221

Issues of UN Peacekeeping were Discussed in Astana

Team of the Office for the Rule of law and Security institutions of the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping, headed by Commissioner Faisal Shahkar, paid a visit to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Talgat Kaliev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, briefed the UN delegation on foreign policy priorities in the field of combating terrorism and extremism.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on issues of UN peacekeeping, repatriation, reintegration and rehabilitation of persons returned by Kazakhstan from zones of terrorist activity. In particular, the UN delegation was updated on "Zhusan" and "Rusafa" operations in the framework of which about 800 citizens of Kazakhstan have been returned to Kazakhstan.

The UN delegation highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s contribution to the UN peacekeeping activities and emphasized that Kazakhstan has developed a unique positive experience of dealing with returnees from conflict zones, noting that it is worthy of great respect and popularization in the international arena.

The parties agreed to continue interaction on issues of mutual interest.
 

16.05.2024, 22:32 45406

Ambassador of Qatar received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs upon the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov received Ambassador of the State of Qatar Abdulaziz bin Sultan Al-Rumaihi on the occasion of completing his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Kairat Umarov expressed gratitude to the Qatari diplomat for his efforts to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries. He especially emphasized the high level of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Astana and Doha, achieved over the past years.

 At the end of the meeting, Ambassador of Qatar Abdulaziz Al-Rumeihi was awarded a high state award - the Order of "Dostyk" 2nd degree, in recognition of his service in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar.
 

16.05.2024, 16:30 45571

Kazakhstan and Latvia Intensify Efforts to Deepen Economic Partnership

Images | Kazakh MFA
The 9th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Minister of Welfare of Latvia Uldis Augulis, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Participants included representatives from various sectoral ministries and agencies of both countries. The agenda covered issues such as expanding mutual trade, implementing joint investment projects including in transport and logistics, the agro-industrial complex, digitalization, education, and tourism. The parties expressed satisfaction with the robust growth in bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Latvia, which reached USD 356.4 million in 2023 (a 63% increase). This positive trend continued in the first quarter of 2024, as mutual trade reached USD 98.5 million, reflecting a 27% increase over the same period of the previous year.

Special attention was given to the impact of the sanctions policy on Kazakhstan’s economy and interaction with foreign partners on this issue.

During the session, the Deputy Minister thoroughly briefed the participants on the results of the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, preferences for foreign investors, and encouraging Latvian companies to participate in investment projects on the Kazakh market.

Both sides emphasized the key role of the Intergovernmental Commission as a vital instrument in promoting bilateral business cooperation and highlighted the importance of continuing joint efforts to improve the legal framework. The session concluded with the signing of the Commission’s meeting final Protocol.

The day before, Roman Vassilenko also participated in a meeting between Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev and Minister of Transport of Latvia Kaspars Briškens. The discussion focused on a complex range of current issues aimed at furthering the development of Kazakh-Latvian relations, including enhancing trade and economic interactions. Specific additional steps were outlined to boost business cooperation, with a focus on implementing promising joint projects in transport and logistics.

During the visit, Roman Vassilenko also met with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Andris Pelšs, Head of the Interparliamentary Co-operation Group Linda Liepiņa and her colleagues, as well as Director of the Latvian Institute of International Affairs (LIIA) Karlis Bukovskis.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, the discussions centred on the current and future state of bilateral relations and the collaborative endeavours on international stages. The commitment of Astana and Riga to intensify and deepen their political dialogue and to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in investment, humanitarian, and other sectors was reaffirmed.

During the talks at the Latvian Saeima, a thorough exchange of views on current bilateral and multilateral agenda items took place. Roman Vassilenko informed the Latvian side about the consistent implementation of President Tokayev’s policy aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan.

At the meeting with Karlis Bukovskis and researchers of LIIA, mutual interest was expressed in further expanding cooperation along the lines of scientific research institutes of Kazakhstan and Latvia.

The negotiations in Riga, conducted in a consistently cordial and trustful atmosphere, affirmed the commitment of both countries to further enhance their relations.

About 145 Latvian enterprises are registered in Kazakhstan, and approximately 100 Kazakh companies operate in Latvia, engaged in logistics, trade, and financial consulting sectors.

From 2005 to 2023, gross inflow of direct investments from Latvia to Kazakhstan amounted to USD 276.4 million.
 

16.05.2024, 12:01 53956

Kazakhstan and Germany interested in implementing new joint projects in agribusiness, mining and metallurgy, energy, transport and logistics

Images | primeminister.kz
The 40th anniversary meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club was held at the Astana International Financial Centre with the participation of Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Katrina Klaas-Mühlheuser, Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, primeminister.kz reports.

Among the participants of the event were also representatives of the public and private sectors, heads of leading German companies, including CLAAS, CT AGRO GmbH, Knauf International GmbH, Atlas International GmbH and others.

In his welcoming speech, First Deputy Prime Minister noted that Germany is the most important trade, economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. In recent years, our country has entered the list of 50 leading foreign trade partners of Germany, rising by 10 positions at once

An important signal of recognition of high political stability and security of investments in our republic was the inclusion of Kazakhstan by the Federal Government of Germany in the list of 34 states, for cooperation with which there is a favourable procedure for providing investment guarantees," Roman Sklyar said.


In turn, Katrina Klaas-Mühlheuser noted that Kazakhstan is one of the most important partners of Germany in Central Asia. She emphasised that the German delegation arrived in Kazakhstan with the key goal of agreeing on the implementation of specific joint projects in agro-industrial and mining and metallurgical complexes, energy, transport and logistics.

Germany is actively looking for partners abroad and Kazakhstan is a priority area for expanding co-operation. We want to produce products with a high level of added value and plan to contribute to the development of industrial projects in Kazakhstan," Katrina Klaas-Mühlheuser said.


The meeting was also addressed by Rustam Karagoyshin, Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Holding, Michael Harms, Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-German Business Council, Hovsep Voskanyan, Head of the Representative Office of the German Economy in Central Asia, Gerlind Heckman, Head of the Department of Foreign Trade, Promotion and Financing of the Federal Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection of the Federal Republic of Germany, and others.

In addition, Roman Sklyar held a meeting with representatives of the German economic delegation, which included heads of 15 German companies. The parties exchanged views, identified key aspects of co-operation and discussed possible ways to deepen partnership in various sectors of the economy.
 

