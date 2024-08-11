09.08.2024, 12:09 11601
Abai's Birthday Was Celebrated in New Delhi
Images | Kazakh MFA
In honor of the birthday of the great Kazakh thinker, poet, founder of written Kazakh literature Abai Kunanbayuly, a flower-laying ceremony was held at his bust, which was solemnly opened in 2022 on the territory of the capital's San Martin Park, located next to Abai Street (Abai Marg), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In addition to the staff of the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in India and diplomats of foreign countries accredited in the host country, the ceremony was also attended by the Secretary of the National Academy of Literature of India "Sahitya Akademi" Dr. K. Srinivasarao. Within the framework of this event the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev presented 50 copies of books "Words of edification" by Abai Kunanbayuly, translated into Hindi and republished by the Embassy in 2022, to the book fund of the Academy.
It is important to note that Abai Kunanbayuly's "Words of Edification" were first translated into Hindi by Sahitya Akademi in 1995 as part of the celebration of the poet's 150th anniversary in India.
The bust of Abai Kunanbayuly was unveiled on 2 June 2022 with the participation of the State Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture of India Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, ministries and departments of the two countries, the media and business circles, as well as representatives of the creative intelligentsia and residents of the Indian capital.
The official opening ceremony of Abai Street (Abai Marg) in New Delhi took place in February 2002.
08.08.2024, 22:07 11796
Kazakhstan and Finland discussed topical issues of cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland with Deputy Director General of the Department for Asia and Oceania of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland Mikko Kivikoski, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda.
Special attention was paid to the issues of further development of relations in the spheres of trade and economic, investment cooperation, transport and logistics, as well as issues of expanding the legal framework.
As part of the development of relations between our countries, the interlocutors noted the important role of inter-parliamentary cooperation.
In the context of further interaction in multilateral organizations, the parties discussed the issues of Finland's chairmanship of the OSCE in 2025.
In general, the parties expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral ties, including in maintaining an active political dialogue between Astana and Helsinki.
08.08.2024, 18:59 11966
Kazakhstan and Norway are promoting interregional ties
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov visited the province of Nordland, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During negotiations in Leknes with Paul Kruger, the acting mayor of the municipality of Vestvågøy, the Kazakh diplomat presented the socio-economic potential of our country and large-scale political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The parties discussed the possibility of establishing direct links between a district of one of the regions of Kazakhstan and Vestvågøy municipality well-known for its agriculture, oil production, fishing and tourism at Lofoten islands.
Adil Tursunov visited the villages of Ostad and Borge, in the vicinity of which several fascist camps for Soviet prisoners of war existed in 1943-1945. In 1995, in front of the entrance to the Borge Church the Norwegian side installed a plaque with the inscription: "In memory of 600 Soviet prisoners of war in German fascist camps on the territory of Ostad, Hauga, Sund and Stamsund. Vestvågøy commune".
At a meeting with Norwegian activists, Ambassador discussed their project to establish a memorial to several Soviet prisoners of war who died in the village of Ostad in the spring of 1945 from the hands of German soldiers. According to local residents who restored the events of those days, one of the victims was Ivan Povoroznyuk, a native of the Kostanay region of Kazakhstan. The memorial is scheduled to open in Vestvågøy in May next year.
In general, the trip showed the prospects and the growing interest of the Norwegian regions in establishment of ties with Kazakhstan, as well as the intensification of bilateral cooperation in many areas representing mutual interest.
07.08.2024, 19:47 14056
Kazakh Foreign Ministry and World Bank Discussed Cooperation Issues
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with Andrei Mikhnev, the World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan, and Zafar Hashimov, the Regional Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The meeting focused on the current projects and initiatives of the World Bank and IFC in Kazakhstan, and future cooperation priorities, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Akan Rakhmetullin underscored the crucial support of the World Bank and IFC as principal partners for Kazakhstan. Their support has enabled the successful implementation of numerous joint projects that have made a positive contribution to the country’s socio-economic development. In the current economic climate, these projects are of critical importance in supporting Kazakhstan’s new economic direction.
The parties reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing projects in both the public and private sectors. They also emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and attracting investment to achieve national goals and promote economic growth.
Andrei Mikhnev also noted that the World Bank’s involvement in Kazakhstan will expand under the upcoming Partnership Strategy for 2026-2030, which will outline key strategic priorities. Lately, the World Bank has approved financing for two projects with the goal of providing equal access to quality and affordable broadband infrastructure in remote rural areas and supporting policy reforms for sustainable and equitable growth.
Zafar Hashimov emphasized that the IFC, a leading global development institution focused on the private sector, is committed to fostering new markets and opportunities in Kazakhstan. In order to achieve this goal, the IFC is engaged in a number of strategic initiatives. Since 1993, the IFC has allocated over 2.5 billion US dollars to finance projects across a range of sectors within the Kazakh economy.
The discussions also addressed strategies and tools to combat climate change, including the reduction of methane emissions in the oil and gas sector. Furthermore, the potential of surface geothermal energy as an alternative renewable source to mitigate environmental impact was discussed.
07.08.2024, 17:44 14256
UN Strengthens Cooperation with Central Asia
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Centre on Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze, who arrived to Kazakhstan to take part in the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the growing role of Central Asia and the challenges facing the region. They highlighted the importance of developing and strengthening preventive diplomacy tools to maintain peace and security in the region.
Murat Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan recognizes the UN's leading role in addressing security and sustainable development challenges and prioritizes cooperation with the Organization.
We are pleased to welcome you to Astana today for the annual meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan is interested in continuing the numerous constructive processes in the Central Asian region with the direct involvement of the UN", noted the Foreign Minister.
In turn, Kaha Imnadze positively noted Kazakhstan's current chairmanship within several regional organizations and expressed gratitude for the country's commitment to the principles of multilateralism.
I congratulate Kazakhstan on its successful chairmanship in important regional organizations, as well as on the successful hosting of the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries, which is significant for the region. For my part, as Head of the UNRCCA, I am ready to make a positive contribution to strengthening multifaceted regional cooperation," emphasized Mr. Imnadze.
In conclusion, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain close contacts at all levels and wished each other fruitful work.
The UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia is a special political mission of the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, established at the initiative of the governments of the five Central Asian states in 2007. It is The headquartered in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
The Centre's main task is to assist Central Asian states in identifying and addressing existing and potential threats to peace and security in the region. Additionally, the Centre promotes partnership relations between the Central Asian states in cooperation with regional and international organizations.
07.08.2024, 12:07 14411
"Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" Contest Highlights Growing Interest in Kazakhstan
Over 80 media representatives and bloggers from approximately 30 countries have applied to participate in the 9th annual contest "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media." This contest is traditionally organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in collaboration with Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club. It serves as a platform to acknowledge the contributions of foreign journalists who provide creative, reliable, and objective information about Kazakhstan to a global audience, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Launched in 2014, the contest has annually recognised outstanding text and video materials across various categories. Participants include representatives from foreign publications and media outlets worldwide, submitting works in formats ranging from print and online articles, popular internet platforms, blogs, and podcasts to traditional TV programmes. The topics covered in these submissions span history, culture, education, tourism, national cuisine, international relations, and Kazakhstan’s investment potential.
This year’s contest partners include the Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC, the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kazakhstan’s National Sports Association, and the "Jibek Joly" national TV channel. The diverse sponsorship underscores the event’s significance. Notably, in 2023, winners were recognised in seven categories, while this year introduces a new category from the Association of National Sports.
The jury for this year’s contest included Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Bibigul Zheksenbai, Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club, Kairat Sadvakassov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Tourism, Ambassador Doulat Kuanyshev, Expert in the CICA Military-Political Dimension, and Islambek Salzhanov, President of the Association of National Sports.
To deepen cultural interaction and enhance their understanding of the country, the winners will be invited to visit Kazakhstan, including trips to Astana, Almaty, and the Mangistau region. During their visit, they will be introduced to the rich cultural and historical heritage of Kazakhstan. Additionally, winners will experience the spirit of the steppe nomadic civilization and witness the World Nomad Games.
As previously, the winners of the contest will participate in exclusive interviews with representatives from the public sector, Kazakhstani experts and journalists, and figures from this year, eight foreign authors from different regions of the world were recognised in various nominations:
- From the Americas: A series of articles by Brazilian journalist Milton Atanazio, published in Foco na Politica, was recognised as the best.
- From Europe: The video report about Kazakhstan on the Italian TV channel Rai by Daniela Bricca was deemed the most outstanding.
- From the CIS and Eurasia: Elena Kosolapova’s report "Middle Corridor: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan revive the Great Silk Road" on CBC TV Azerbaijan received special attention.
- From the Asia-Pacific region: The work of Japanese journalist Katsuhiro Asagiri in the "International Press Syndicate Japan" was recognised.
- From the Middle East and Africa: The jury especially noted the article by Egyptian journalist Fatma Megahed on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
- Kazakh Tourism Nomination: Spanish journalist Yolanda Garcia won with a series of works in "La Voz de Galicia".
- CICA Nomination: Alexander Gasyuk’s work published in "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" attracted attention.
- New National Sports Nomination: Ermek Aktanov won with a series of issues on the national radio "Birinchi Radio".
The annual contest "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" actively promotes foreign public interest in Kazakhstan’s development trends. It helps popularise the country’s rich natural and cultural heritage while highlighting the region’s potential and attractiveness for foreign investors and tourists worldwide.
06.08.2024, 18:33 34991
Practical Measures to Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan have been Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Oman
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman Aidarbek Tumatov met with Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs of Oman Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to further strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and Oman, exchanged views on building up trade, economic and investment partnerships, implementing transport and logistics projects, as well as enhancement the contractual framework.
Interlocutors noted the necessity to hold the first meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which will give a new impetus to the development of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their firm commitment to further enhancing the dialogue between Astana and Muscat, as well as mutual cooperation within the framework of leading international organizations.
05.08.2024, 19:45 37441
Kazakhstan Strengthens Global Nuclear Security: Outcomes of the Second NPT Preparatory Committee in Geneva
Images | Kazakh MFA
The second session of the Preparatory Committee for the Eleventh Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) has successfully concluded its work in Geneva under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin. The main outcomes of the session comprised of the Chairman's Working paper, which reflected the status of the review of the implementation of the NPT by its States Parties as well as the most acute issues in the field of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The conference was held in the course of two weeks (July 22 - August 2) in extremely difficult geopolitical circumstances, which was reflected in confrontational statements and diametrically opposed positions of both nuclear-armed States and non-nuclear-weapon States.
In the year of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan accession to the Treaty, the successful chairmanship of our country at NPT forum has increased the authority of Kazakhstan's diplomacy, strengthened Kazakhstan's foreign political reputation as a "Middle Power" and confirmed the status of a neutral and balanced broker in international politics. This success was facilitated by the serious work of the Kazakhstan team on agreeing on and adopting the final documents.
During the past year, the Chairman held numerous consultations and negotiations with regional groups and delegations of States parties to the Treaty, including members of the "nuclear five" (N5).
The outcomes of Kazakhstan's chairmanship marked a return to positive negotiating dynamics in the key negotiating venue in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, laying a constructive foundation for the third and final Preparatory Committee, which will be held in New York in April-May 2025 under the chairmanship of Ghana.
The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) entered into force in 1970 and is a fundamental international document aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting nuclear disarmament and advancing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Kazakhstan has been a full-fledged non-nuclear-weapon State Party to the NPT since 1994. In 2024, Kazakhstan for the first time chaired one of the key events within the NPT review cycle. NPT Review Conferences are held every five years to assess the implementation of the treaty and identify areas for further work to achieve its goals. The Eleventh NPT Review Conference will be held in 2026 in New York.
05.08.2024, 18:42 36246
Kazakhstan and Finland Expressed Confidence in the Continuation of Partnership between the Two Countries
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with Lauri Tierala, Head of Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Finland, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakhstani diplomat informed the interlocutor about the political and social reforms carried out in the country by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and international initiatives of Kazakhstan.
During the conversation, a wide range of issues were discussed within the framework of the close cooperation and political dialogue established between the two countries. The issues of Finland’s upcoming OSCE chairmanship, as well as cooperation with the Central Asian region, were discussed separately.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the further development of trusting relations between Kazakhstan and Finland.
