Air Astana operating flights to/from India via alternative routes

Air Astana Airlines reports that until 4th March 2019, Pakistan's airspace remains closed, the company's press service reports.

In order to resolve the situation, Air Astana has reached an agreement on operating flights to and from India via alternative routes, with a landing for refueling in the Sultanate of Oman. This alternative route will be valid from 2nd to 5th March and the flight duration will be 9 hours 15 minutes along the route Almaty-Delhi and 9 hours and 25 minutes along the route Delhi-Almaty. The first flight KC907 took off today, 2nd March at 09:30hrs.

Passengers are advised to contact Air Astana's call centre at +77272444477 to re-book tickets.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.