Akorda calls information about refugees from Afghanistan inappropriate rumors

Akorda called the information about refugees from Afghanistan inappropriate rumors.

The president did not make a decision about the refugees from Afghanistan. Rumors on this topic are misplaced. Assistance will be provided only to the UN staff in case of an official appeal from the leadership of the World Organization," Berik Uali, spokesman of the president said.

The power in Afghanistan completely passed under the authority of the Taliban movement. The country's president, Ashraf Ghani, resigned and fled together with the former ruling elite. Against the background of the current situation, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern about the escalation of tension in Afghanistan and instructed the presidential administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate work on the situation in the Islamic Republic.













