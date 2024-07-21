Ambassador of Kazakhstan Held Meeting with the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Nurlan Nogaev held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, during which he presented copies of credentials, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Minister Meredov congratulated the Kazakh Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.





Further, the parties discussed the agenda of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, covering various areas of interstate cooperation. It was stated that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial partnership.





The diplomats discussed topical issues of further development of Kazakh-Turkmen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian character. The parties agreed that top-level contacts play a decisive role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries. In addition, the interlocutors stressed the effective nature of intergovernmental, inter-parliamentary, interdepartmental and inter-ministerial relations.





The sides also exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest.