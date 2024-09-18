Ambassador of Kazakhstan Met With the Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov took part in the international forum "Yerevan Dialogue 2024", which was held for the first time in the capital of Armenia. This forum claims to become a permanent platform attracting politicians and experts to discuss current international issues, primarily in relation to the development prospects of the South Caucasus region against the backdrop of global processes, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During his speech at the panel session "Geopolitics of Connectivity: from Competition to Cooperation", Alibek Kuantyrov noted that landlocked countries should work together to effectively ensure connectivity. At the same time, cooperation development is required not only between bordering states, but also between geographically distant partners, such as the Central Asian countries and Armenia. In this context, the Kazakh speaker drew attention to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which, linking China and the European Union with a trade chain, is simultaneously supported by China’s "Belt and Road" initiative and the European "Global Gateway" program.





Kuantyrov cited the relevant indicators of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, noting that the volume of cargo transportation along it increased by 1.6 times, and in the seven months of 2024, 2.6 million tons of cargo were transported along the route, which is almost 1 million tons or 63% more than in the same period of 2023. In turn, in 2023, 2.8 million tons of cargo were transported along this transport corridor. This is more than 1 million tons or 65% more than a year earlier. At the same time, he recalled that Kazakhstan is also participating in the development of the North-South corridor.





According to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Armenia, on the basis of its the "Crossroads of Peace" initiative, could also connect to the Trans-Caspian route and receive a wide range of benefits from this in the field of infrastructure, investment, trade, etc. He stressed that, of course, this requires resolving the problems that exist today, including mutual agreements on unblocking all communications and routes and establishing lasting peace.





The Deputy Head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry noted the positive dynamics of business contacts between Kazakhstan and Armenia in the field of connectivity and logistics. He mentioned the recent visit of a representative Armenian business mission to the International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation "Khorgos" and the special economic zone "Khorgos-Eastern Gate", which is the gateway of Chinese goods to Europe. Armenian entrepreneurs have expressed interest in developing cooperation in the field of infrastructure and logistics. The Kazakh diplomat said that Armenian business is actively carrying out transit cargo transportation between our countries, developing a route through Iran and Turkmenistan.





Kuantyrov also stressed Kazakhstan’s contribution to the promotion of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process, which, at the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, provided a negotiating platform in Almaty on the terms of "good offices" for a meeting of the foreign ministers of the two South Caucasian republics. He stressed that Kazakhstan looks forward to the prospects of establishing sustainable peace between them as soon as possible, since the state of the economy, trade, social situation, etc. is largely related to this.





He noted the positive role of the Armenian diaspora of Kazakhstan in the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia.





On the sidelines of the forum, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov also held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Lasha Darsalia, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nikola Stojanović, as well as with the Head of Europe and Eurasia at the World Economic Forum Andrew Caruana Galizia.





In addition, bilateral talks were held with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan. The parties discussed current issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. They specifically focused on the implementation of agreements following the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Armenia in April of this year. The interlocutors agreed on schedules for further visits at the highest and high levels.